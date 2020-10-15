GREENSBORO, NC – October 15, 2020 – Greensboro Transit Agency wishes to advise local media during coverage of the start of One-Stop/Early Voting that GTA, SCAT and HEAT transit services remain fare-free in part to ease community access to the polls. A list of voting locations served by the bus routes along with other important election information is available in the attached voter access guide and at RideGTA.com.
Move To The Polls is a new initiative to support voter awareness and ensure transportation barriers are eliminated for registered and new voters in Greensboro. The initiative also offers a non-partisan voter access guide providing important election dates and resources to ensure voters are equipped with factual and timely information obtained from both Guilford County and North Carolina Board of Elections. By visiting the “Election Station” webpage at RideGTA.com, voters will find access to resources identifying early and Election Day voting locations and links to verify their voter registration status.
Move To The Polls is provided as a public service by GTA and the City of Greensboro along with the following community partners: Advance Carolina, African American Network - City of Greensboro Employee Resource Group, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. - Beta Iota Omega Chapter, Equation Church, Greensboro Public Library, Guilford County Democratic Party, Guilford County Republican Party, Guilford For All, High Point Transit System, National Forum for Black Public Administrators - Triad Chapter, Social Justice Advocacy Ministry of St. James Presbyterian Church, U.S.A. and You Can Vote.
The Greensboro Department of Transportation (GDOT) seeks to increase public safety and mobility through the effective planning and delivery of transportation services and operation of municipal transit. For more information about GDOT, contact us at (336) 373-GDOT (4368) or visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/gdot
