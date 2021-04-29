RALEIGH — North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey today announced the arrest of Rickey Levar Bobo, 43, of 118 Rock Drive, Mount Gilead. Bobo is charged with insurance fraud and obtaining property by false pretense, both felonies.
Special agents with the Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division accuse Bobo of obtaining a renters’ insurance claim payment from Travelers Insurance for damaged property by providing false documents and photos to support the claim.
The offenses occurred between Dec. 14, 2020, and March 26, 2021.
Special agents and Mount Gilead police arrested Bobo on April 15. He was given a $3,000 secured bond. He has a hearing in Montgomery County District Court on May 5.
“Insurance fraud hurts consumers; it costs North Carolina consumers nearly 20 cents on every dollar they pay in insurance premiums,” Commissioner Causey said. “That’s why I’ve more than doubled the number of special agents to crack down on fraud and other types of white-collar crime.”
Over the past three years, CID Special Agents recovered nearly $12 million used in fraudulent activities. That money has been returned to consumers and insurance companies. The restitution also helps preserve insurance rates.
To report suspected fraud, contact the N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division at 919-807-6840. Callers may remain anonymous. Information is also available at www.ncdoi.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.