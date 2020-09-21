HIGH POINT, NC – On Sept. 20, 2020, at about 2:12 a.m. Brian Christopher Howell (B/M 43, of Browns Summit) was killed when the motorcycle he was riding was involved in a crash.
Traffic camera footage obtained today revealed that Mr. Howell was riding his 2007 Yamaha motorcycle eastbound in the westbound lanes of W. Green Dr. in High Point. As Mr. Howell was crossing S. Elm St. a southbound sedan entered the intersection on a green traffic signal and struck the rear tire of the motorcycle.
The impact caused Mr. Howell to separate from the motorcycle and fall to the ground. Mr. Howell sustained fatal head and neck injuries. The driver of the vehicle did not remain at the scene of the crash. High Point Police Traffic Crash Investigators are actively seeking to identify the driver and vehicle involved.
The vehicle involved will likely have a distinctive black mark near the left front corner. This mark may have a semi-circular cut or shape to it from the circular tire. The vehicle may be silver or another light metallic color. This crash happened at about 2:12 a.m. but the first call to 9-1-1 was not made until 2:32 a.m. when another motorist stopped to call for help.
Sadly, three other motorists drove past Mr. Howell as he lay in the street but did not bother to call for help. High Point Police arrived on the scene 2 min 06 seconds after being dispatched.
High Point Police Department remains diligent and focused on identifying those persons involved in criminal activity in High Point and holding them and their associates responsible for their actions.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the High Point Police Department at 336-883-3224 or Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or to Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.
