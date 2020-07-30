HIGH POINT, NC – On July 29, 2020, at approximately 4:17 A.M., High Point police officers were called to 1401 Olde Eden Drive for a motor vehicle theft that had just occurred. The complainant advised that his 2020 Ford Raptor pick-up truck had just been stolen and that his 9mm handgun was inside the truck when it was stolen.
The owner was able to track his stolen vehicle and update police officers on the vehicle’s location.
Officers observed the vehicle being driven at a high rate of speed but did not chase it. The victim continued to track his vehicle and told officers that the vehicle was now stationary near the dead-end of Mint Avenue. Officers responded to that location and recovered the stolen truck. A canine track was conducted and three black male juveniles were located. All three surrendered and were taken into custody without further incident. Despite a thorough search, the handgun stolen during this incident has not been recovered.
The juvenile's ages were 13, 13, and 14 years old.
All three juveniles have been charged with Larceny of a Firearm on a juvenile petition and were taken to the juvenile detention facility in Greensboro. Additional charges will be completed at a later date.
The High Point Police Department remains diligent and focused on identifying those persons involved in criminal activity in High Point and holding them and their associates responsible for their actions.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.
Case Report Number(s): 2020-21508
Press Release prepared by Lt. J. Nemitz
