MAY 8, 2021- Net Impact Triad is thrilled to be hosting our Mother's Day Event featuring MonaKing. Bring Mom to "THE STANDARD " the newest 4,000 sqft community gallery space located inthe historic Lewisville Roller Mill! We are honored to have local mother, designer, and artist MonaKing with us exhibiting her “Living Aura Art”.
Come by Sat., May 8, 1-4 so Mom can gether free plant, massage, and professional photo while enjoying live violinists performing on thefront porch. Chat with mothers, gardeners, artists, jewelers, and farmers. Make sure you havetime to enjoy some conversation and shopping in the gallery! Complimentary mimosas, and teaprovided by Net Impact.
Mona King- Mona + Associates Design is a full-service MWBE/HUB, LEED Certified InteriorArchitecture, Design and Creative Consulting firm located in North Carolina. The focus of the firmis to provide strategic, functional, creative and affordable holistic design solutions to clients.Mona King; the firm’s principal, has professional training with degrees in Fine Art and InteriorArchitecture (CIDA Accredited) , along with over 35 years of management experience andcertifications.
Special Thanks To
Finnigan's Wake, TRIGG, Honeybee Hemp Farms, The Lewisville Wellness Collective, Live Violinists& Decent Concepts.
Net Impact Triad’s mission is to serve as a conduit between businesses and the community with the goal of creating collaborative, sustainable initiatives. We provide businesseswith the tools, knowledge, and community connections needed to spearhead the efforts towardsa socially just and sustainable future.
"I believe Net Impact Triad can make a significant difference in our community"
-Bill Carpenter Executive Director SECCA
