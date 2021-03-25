In afternoon hours of April 30, 2020, authorities with the Winston Salem Police Department were dispatched to the Ramada Inn located at 531 Akron Drive on a report of a one-year-old (1) infant not breathing.
Winston-Salem Police Officers assisted Forsyth County Emergency Services perform lifesaving procedures, however True Lash was unable to be revived and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Winston Salem Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division responded and took over the investigation. During the initial investigation, detectives seized needles, syringes and other paraphernalia consistent with illicit narcotics use. True Lash’s parents, Amber Dawn Martin and Eric Donnell Lash were leasing the room temporarily. A six-year-old (6) brother was also present and unharmed.
The investigation continued and detectives worked closely with the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office and the Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office.
On March 3, 2021, detectives were notified by the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office of the results of True Lash’s toxicology tests. This test determined True Lash died of fentanyl toxicity therefore ruling the matter of death a homicide.
Detectives obtained a warrant for arrest for Amber Martin charging her with Involuntary Manslaughter. On March 24, 2021, Ms. Martin was arrested by the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office. Ms. Martin is being held in the Stokes County Jail under an $80,000.00 bond.
The case against True Lash’s father, forty-seven-year-old (47), Eric Donnell Lash, will not be pursued. Mr. Lash was found dead Feb. 3, 2021 from an apparent unintentional overdose.
No further information will be provided at his time.
A 2018 booking photo of Ms. Martin is above
Authorities are asking that anyone with information regarding this investigation contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800 CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem” on Facebook.
True Lash’s death being ruled a homicide changes the number of homicides in 2020 from 29 to 30 as compared to 32 in 2019.
