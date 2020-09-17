HIGH POINT, NC – On Sept. 11, 2020, at 8:53 p.m., High Point police received a report of a missing and possibly endangered mother and her 2-year old son.
Carolina Lopez Hernandez (W/F, 21, of High Point) was last seen with her son, Diego Brunson (W/M, 2, of High Point) Fri., Sept. 4, 2020. Hernandez and Brunson have not been seen since that date and has not had any contact with family or friends.
If anyone has any information as to Hernandez and Brunson’s whereabouts, please contact Detective Yokeley at 336-887-7860 or Crime Stoppers either by phone at 336-889-4000 or by the P3 mobile app.
Case Report Number(s): 2020-26185
Press Release prepared by Lieutenant Matt Truitt
