More appointments will be available for COVID-19 vaccination at the Fairgrounds

The Forsyth County Department of Public Health is opening up another set of COVID-19 vaccination appointments for Monday at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Education Building for seniors, healthcare workers, essential workers and people with medical conditions that put them at higher risk of serious illness.
On Saturday, March 20 , starting at approximately 2 p.m., 230 appointments will be available online at Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine for Monday, March 22.
The website will send an email confirmation that will allow users to cancel the appointment. It’s important to either attend the appointment or cancel at least two hours ahead of time so staff can schedule someone else.
The two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be administered at the appointments. Second dose appointments will be scheduled onsite after vaccination.
All vaccination appointments with Forsyth Public Health will take place at the Fairgrounds’ Education Building located at 414 Deacon Blvd (attendees should enter off Deacon Blvd). Vaccination is by appointment only and no walk ups will be accepted.
