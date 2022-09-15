MonkeyPox Vaccine Will Be Given At Greensboro Pride Festival
The vaccine will go to community members who are at high risk
Greensboro, NC – Cone Health will give MonkeyPox vaccinations at Sunday’s Greensboro Pride festival. The vaccines will be available from 11:00am-5:00pm at the Cone Health booth at the Festival. The Greensboro Pride Festival takes place on South Elm Street, between Washington and Lewis Streets.
“We are grateful that Cone Health is offering this vaccine,” says Greensboro Pride Chair Brian Coleman. “It is important for us to do everything possible to fight this disease that has affected so many in our community.
The no-cost vaccine is for those 18 years and older who meet the following Department of Health and Human Services criteria:
- Close contact with someone with monkeypox within the last two weeks
- Gay or bisexual men or transgender individuals who report any of the following in the last 90 days:
- A medical history that includes testing or concern about a possibly sexually transmitted infection
- Engaged in HIV prevention, including a prescription for PrEP
- Having multiple possible exposures through sex
Registration for vaccination is encouraged. However, a limited number of walk-up vaccinations are also available. Details can be found at https://www.conehealth.com/monkeypox-vaccine.
Learn more about Greensboro Pride at GreensboroPride.org and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.
The 2022 Greensboro Pride Festival is Presented by Ralph Lauren and VF Corp. Other sponsors include Procter and Gamble, Food Lion, HITS 100.3 FM, Twist Lounge and CentralSquare Technologies.
About Alternative Resources of the Triad
The Greensboro Pride Festival is the headlining annual event for Alternative Resources of the Triad (ART), a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. ART’s mission is to improve the emotional and social wellbeing of LGBTQIA2+ individuals in Greensboro by promoting inclusivity and building resources, safe spaces, and social events.
