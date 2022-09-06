Monkeypox Vaccine Available Sept. 9
The pop-up clinic will be at the Triad Health Project's Higher Ground Day Center.
Greensboro – People at risk for monkeypox can receive a vaccination on Friday, Sept. 9. The joint Cone Health/Triad Health Project pop-up vaccination clinic runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will be at the Triad Health Project's Higher Ground Day Center, 210 E. Bessemer Ave., Greensboro.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) reports that there are more than 375 cases of the skin disease in the state. The no-cost vaccine is for people 18 years and older who meet the following DHHS criteria:
Close contact with someone with monkeypox within the last two weeks
Gay or bisexual men or transgender individuals who report any of the following in the last 90 days:
- A medical history that includes testing or concern about a possibly sexually transmitted infection
- Engaged in HIV prevention, including a prescription for PrEP
- Having multiple possible exposures through sex
Monkeypox symptoms include fever, swollen lymph nodes, and a painful rash that forms blisters before crusting over. While others have caught the disease, it is mostly appearing in people meeting the above criteria.
Vaccine supply is limited, so registration is encouraged. Walk-up appointments will be available. To register for a free vaccination appointment, go to https://www.conehealth.com/monkeypox-vaccine.
