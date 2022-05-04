Misty Rowe: Star of TV, Screen and a Hee Haw Honey to perform in Always...Patsy Cline this weekend

As young boys, one of the fondest memories I shared with my late, little brother, Patrick, were sleepovers at my grandmother, Bobbie, and great-grandmother, Pauline’s house in Danville, Va. They lived together and it was a very special place and magical time.
There was so much laughter, storytelling, great food, games of backyard badminton, and an all-around feeling of love.
After all the festivities and we were worn out, popcorn was usually popped and the TV was cut on for late-night enjoyment.
If it was a Friday, we watched The Brady Bunch and The Partridge Family. If it was Sunday, Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom and the Wonderful World of Disney.
If it was Saturday, my brother and I usually snickered and looked at each other. Along with keeping our eyes in our heads and pretending we were not very pleased or excited to see, the Hee Haw Honeys during the 7 p.m. run of Hee Haw.
For those unfamiliar, Hee Haw was a country music comedy/variety show set in rural “Kornfield Kounty.” It first aired on CBS from 1969 to 1971, in syndication from 1971 to 1993, and on TNN from 1996 to 1997.
The Hee Haw Honey’s were a group of beautiful women dressed in country attire such as Daisy Duke shorts, halter tops, low cut dresses, tight t-shirts, and jeans. Each of the HH Honeys would have their own role in a skit on the show, and my brother and I thought they were wonderful.
One, in particular, Misty Rowe, was our favorite. The cute, bubbly blonde with a heart of gold and a sense of humor stole our very young hearts.
We tuned in every week, each giving the other a nudge or knowing smile anytime she came on the screen.
Flash forward some 45+ years and I am dialing her phone number to talk to her about her upcoming show, Always… Patsy Cline at the Carolina Theatre in Greensboro on Mother’s Day, May 8, 2022, at 3:30 p.m.
As she picks up her phone at her home in Bluffton, SC, I hear the familiar voice and for a brief moment, I am that little boy again. I smile and think what a great story this would be to tell my little brother if he were still here. But I know he knows and is jealous, of course.
Rowe and I exchange formal greetings and in an instant, she has filled me in on so many things.
“My daddy is from the Missouri, Ozarks. I grew up in California and then when I was really young, I got Hee Haw. And I went to Nashville and I’d go back and forth,” she said of her early career. “I’ve done five TV series. But of course, Hee Haw was the longest-running and I was on that for 19 years. I was the BR549 girl.”
Asking about her co-star in the skit, Junior Samples, I tell her about a Samples family connection I know about here in Greensboro and the Cook-Out burger chain. Kathy Samples Reaves, daughter of Junior Samples, is married to Maurice Reaves, founder of Cook-Out. She exudes obvious excitement with an "Oh My! We have a Cook-Out near here." and a
"How is she?" obviously excited to hear about the families successes and mentions another of Junior Samples’ children she remembers.
Our conversation moves off to her time on the TV show Happy Days and she tells me about a recent get-together with Don Most — Ralph Malph on the TV series.
“I just saw Donny in January in Florida,” Rowe says. “I was Windy the car hop girl on Happy Days. That was one of the five TV Series I did and I was on it for a year. I hadn’t seen Donny since Happy Days. I’ve seen Ron Howard and I’ve seen Henry Winkler, but I hadn’t seen Donny and we became friends on Facebook.”
Rowe said Most was appearing with his Big Band in North Carolina and he asked her to sing with him. Hesitant at first, admitting she was known more for funny songs and her squeaky voice, Rowe pulled her Marilyn Monroe copy dress from the closet and graced the stage in style.
“I was the first person to play Marilyn Monroe in a movie and I still had the dress from the Diamonds are a Girls Best Friend scene,” said Rowe. “The movie was dreadful though. I wore that pink dress and I came out and he introduced me. And when people found out I was on Hee Haw, there was so much reaction and applause everybody was so kind.”
According to her website, Rowe’s career has spanned more than 50 years with experience that includes “more than 200 TV shows, thousands of stage performances, five series, ten films, and over a decade of directing and writing.”
Rowe’s website includes some of those moments to be “the year she spent on Happy Days as Wendy, the carhop, where Ron Howard made his directing debut as well as auditioning for Mel Brooks and winning the role of Maid Marion, on the series, When Things Were Rotten, where she would play opposite Sid Caesar one week and Dudley Moore the next.”
It also cites another of her favorite memories as “starring opposite Joe Namath in L’il Abner” on a national tour where she played Daisy Mae.
Rowe was “the hit of the Cannes Film Festival for three different years, and on the cover of numerous European magazines, she would meet Robin Leach, who guest-starred 12 years later on Hee Haw, and sent her to Quebec to stay in a castle on Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous.”
During her last year on Hee Haw, Rowe lost a child and her drama coach Stella Adler, prompting her to move to the East Coast to be with her husband and their daughter.
While the marriage ended in divorce, Rowe obtained the role of Louise in Always... Patsy Cline, which she performed in Branson, Missouri, Albany, New York, Morgantown, West Virginia, and La Mirada, California, her home state, and Bridgeport Downtown Cabaret, according to her website.
The website goes on to say that Rowe has “written a stand-up comedy act which she has performed at numerous clubs in New York City, including the world-famous Caroline’s, Don’t Tell Mama and Stand-Up New York. She also made her Off-Broadway debut at the Tribeca Playhouse in the play, Imagining Brad. She has put together her own one-woman show, A Misty Christmas…Finally, A Fruitcake You’ll Like, which premiered at the Claridge Casino Hotel in Atlantic City.”
Rowe said the Always… Patsy Cline show is going to several cities including Charleston and Savannah, GA.
The Carolina Theatre’s website describes the show as “a true Valentine musical of a show” based on “a true story of a fan and a country star and the night they met at a concert in Houston, Texas.”
“When they asked me about North Carolina and asked what day would I would like to do it, I told them I’d like to do Mother’s Day since the show was my mother’s favorite. She saw me do Always… Patsy Cline so many times, and now I can’t be with my mother on Mother’s Day anymore because she’s passed. I thought, wouldn’t it be great to get to be with other people’s mothers? They could take their mother to the show and take her to dinner, and we’ll all be together. I’m just really, really excited about it.”
Rowe has also just completed an autobiography, with the assistance of Scot England, about her life and career titled Misty Memories. The 350-page hardcover book is filled with 225 rare, never-before-seen photos from her personal collection. Copies of her book and more information can be found on her website, www.mistyrowe.com.
Tickets for Sunday’s show range from $29.50 to $59.50, depending on seat location, and can be purchased at www.carolinatheater.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.