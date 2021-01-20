The Winston Salem Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating Tahj Jahkey Darity. Mr. Darity is 22 years old and was last seen on January 15th, 2021 at 2602 Village Trail Drive, Winston-Salem.
Mr. Tahj Darity is a black male described as 6’ 5” tall and approximately 160 pounds. He was last observed wearing a blue zip up jacket, blue jeans and white Nike shoes.
Mr. Darity may be traveling on a black BMX style bicycle.
The Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with further information regarding the whereabouts of Tahj Jahkey Darity contact CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800 or the Non-emergency phone number at 336-773-7700.
You can also view "Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County”on Facebook.
