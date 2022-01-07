Missing Person Homicide Investigation
GREENSBORO, NC (January 7, 2022) – Greensboro Police are conducting a homicide investigation related to a missing persons case for Rysyrus Maurice Whitehurst, 20 years old of Greensboro. Whitehurst was located deceased in Guilford County in the 5800 block of Old Randleman Road.
Whitehurst was reported missing by his family on January 5, 2022 after he was last seen around 11:00pm, wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and grey and black Yeezy 700s. There is no additional information available at this time as this is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.