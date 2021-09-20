GREENSBORO, NC (September 20, 2021) – Greensboro Police are conducting a homicide investigation related to a missing persons case for Joy Amanda Moorefield, 40 years old of Greensboro. Through the course of the investigation a suspect in Moorefield’s disappearance was identified as Jamey Preston Johnson, 45 years old of Greensboro. Johnson was arrested and charged on September 16, with First Degree Murder and Concealment of Death. Johnson is being held at the Guilford County Jail with no bond.
On July 22, Joy Amanda Moorefield was reported as a missing person to the Greensboro Police Department. Information was gathered throughout the investigation to lead detectives to suspect foul play. Through the course of the investigation a person of interest in Moorefield’s disappearance was identified as Jamey Johnson.
Detectives received information that the body of Moorefield was buried in Chatham County. Detectives along with Deputies from Chatham County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search of the property. The remains of Moorefield were located on September 17. There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.