The Miss NC-USA Pageant was held this past weekend in High Point.
The Glitz! The Glamour! The Drama!
Miss NC-USA is a franchise of the Miss USA pageant, which in turn is affiliated with the Miss Universe Organization.
The North Carolina Pageant selects the Tarheel State rep to both the Miss USA and the Miss Teen USA (kind of a beauty-in-training-wheels competition) pageants.
North Carolina is considered quite the heavy hitter on the national scene, having just recently produced two Miss USA’s, a first runner-up, and a Top 8 finalist. The state has produced four Miss USA’s since 2005.
Not a bad track record.
Now for a very sad episode in the history of the pageant.
In 2019, a beautiful, highly accomplished attorney from Charlotte named Cheslie Kryst was crowned the winner. She went on to win the national title and was proclaimed Miss USA 2019.
Due to Covid, she holds the distinction of holding the title longer than any other titleholder.
After her reign ended, she parlayed her experience in public speaking and the connections she made during her year into a high-profile correspondent position with the syndicated TV show Extra.
Unfortunately, on January 30, 2022, Kryst committed suicide at the New York high-rise where she lived.
Morgan Romano is now the current Miss USA after inheriting the title from R’Bonny Gabriel, who became Miss Universe in New Orleans this year.
However, this weekend more than 100 contestants took to the stage at High Point Theatre this weekend to take part in the competition.
There were 70 Miss contestants and 35 Teen contestants. For participation, contestants from around the state submit their application and entry fee to competition organizers, South Carolina-based RPM Productions.
In addition to them holding the franchise for both Miss North and South Carolina- USA, they also handle the state pageants for Alabama and Louisiana.
On Friday night the curtain went up on the preliminary show. Flashing digital screens, pulsating music, and enough stage lighting to put a Las Vegas revue to shame.
This is the time when every contestant is put through her paces in both the swimsuit and evening gown competitions. They all had a personal interview with the judges earlier in the day, so the judges have already pinpointed who they like and are looking forward to seeing them perform onstage.
As each one takes the stage and handles all the necessary pirouettes, we learn a little more about them......our hometown girl from Greensboro is a natural hair enthusiast, which she proves by letting loose her wild untamed mane of hair.
The candidate from Pittsboro has an educational resume so long the emcee almost ran out of breath as he read her bio. It seems she has strolled the campuses of both MIT and Harvard among several other lesser-known schools.
The Apex Teen sashays across the stage in her Native Indian dress.
The contestant from Charlotte, a tall gorgeous Amazonian African American young woman, seems to favor sheer chiffon capes with all of her onstage outfits. Every time she appears onstage she is trailing a long swath of floaty fabric behind her, even in a swimsuit. She moves across the stage, slowly and gracefully, maneuvering her robes as if to subconsciously plant the idea in everyone’s head that she is the rightful Queen.
If you’ve never attended a state-level pageant the experience is like a combination of a horse race and a Baptist church revival meeting.
Some people scream, yell, and wave signs frantically in the air as their daughter, sister, girlfriend, or whatever drifts across the stage.
Then after she has had her moment in the sun, that particular section of the audience will fall strangely silent, as if by their silence, they will ensure that no one else takes the crown from their loved one.
The purpose of the preliminary show is to put everyone through their paces.
The Saturday night show is the finals.
In the lobby, all of the people are milling around, discussing who’s gonna be in, and who’s gonna be out.
They are all smiling, laughing, and hugging.
That’s another thing.
Pageant People love to hug.
The last show begins with all of the contestants being introduced again before more than two-thirds are retired once the finalists are announced.
The lucky few step forward onstage and their cheering section erupts as they then prepare to do everything again that they just did the night before.
The Top 20 contestants included Emma Knapp representing the City of Oaks, Genna Locklear of Durham, Alyssa Hefner representing Eastern Carolina, Anna Ford of Garner, Chloe Blackmon representing the Greater Triad, Hadleigh Seely representing Mecklenburg, Gabrielle Wylie of Mount Holly, Lyndsey Locklear representing North Raleigh, Jasmine Baker representing Orange County, Madison Walker of Walnut Creek, Scarlett Freeman representing Capital City, Jarin Simmons of Charlotte, Terra Johns representing Davidson County, Serenity Edwards representing Fourth Ward, Chelsea Skeens representing Rowan County, Courtney Smith of Mint Hill, Celia Stafford of Pittsboro, Caroline Credle representing the Raleigh-Durham Airport, McKenzie Hansley of South Park and Jordyn McKey representing Uptown.
The Top 20 becomes 10 before the Magic 10 becomes five.
These are five very articulate, educated, and attractive young women who field the emcee’s questions with the ease and poise of a skilled politician.
One by one, the runners-up names are read...
Then there was one.
The new Miss North Carolina-USA is Jordyn McKey, representing Uptown Charlotte, with the NC Teen USA title claimed by Katie Setzer.
They will each represent the Tarheel State at the Miss USA and the Miss Teen USA competitions later this year.
After the lights are dimmed and the show is over, there are a few tears shed while parents and significant others huddle and try to analyze the evening’s results, while the fancy gowns and other pageant paraphernalia are packed away into the trunks of awaiting cars.
Promises between competitors of “ getting together sometime later for lunch” or “see you next weekend at such and such pageant” are made.
Tears are dried and numbers are exchanged.
And hugs goodbye.
Yes-win or lose-there’s always the hugs.
