‘Misplaced evidence’ caused City of Greensboro to settle with Arco

Greensboro, NC (27407)

Today

Rain showers in the morning with thunderstorms developing for the afternoon. High 78F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 62F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.