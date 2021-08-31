‘Misplaced evidence’ caused City of Greensboro to settle with Arco

In August 2019, lawyers for the City of Greensboro filed suit against Arco Realty, the controversial real estate management company owned by the Agapion family, for $682,000 in unpaid fines. Five months ago, the city accepted a settlement of $200,000.
The city’s lawsuit was launched with a burst of publicity and forceful rhetoric, as reported by YES! Weekly, Triad City Beat, The News and Record, and WFMY. When the suit was settled on March 2, 2021, there were no press conferences or speeches, and no media reports until this one.
“I’ve had it with her, and you can quote me on that,” said Mayor Nancy Vaughan to YES! Weekly two years ago, after a May 22, 2019 press conference in front of a condemned house at 605 Waugh St. in Greensboro.
The mayor was referring to Irene Agapion-Martinez of Arco Realty. During the press conference, Vaughan and Brett Byerly, executive director of the Greensboro Housing Coalition, stated that Arco and the Agapion family had accepted a tenant’s deposit on the house even though the property was under order to repair.
Arco also managed the Summit-Cone Apartments at 3100 Summit Ave., where five refugee children from the Democratic Republic of the Congo died in a fire on May 12, 2018. The tragedy made national headlines when it was picked up by USA Today.
In 2017, Gary Lee Hickenbottom, a plumber contracted by Arco to make repairs at an apartment complex at 2316 Kersey St., was fatally electrocuted by an exposed wire in the crawlspace. Hours after Hickenbottom crawled under the building, tenants noticed that he had not reemerged and called the Fire Department. A fire captain found his corpse.
“Chapter 2: Not Up to Code,” the second in David Ford’s five-part “Unsafe Haven” series broadcast on WFDD 88.5 public radio in December of 2018, described the Cone-Summit complex’s “long list of code violations” since being built by Bill Agapion in 1963. Ford identified Bill and Sophia Agapion and their son Basil as the owners of the complex, and Bill and Sophia’s daughter Irene Agapion-Martinez as its property management representative. In that episode, Ford also stated, “that by the 1970s the Agapions’ reputation for cutting corners was already well established.”
At the 2019 press conference where Mayor Vaughan told YES! Weekly of the city’s intention to sue Arco, Brett Byerly described the Agapion family as having “no shame and a lot of money.”
The City’s lawsuit was not in response to the deaths, but over $682,000 in unpaid fines.
In March, the city settled for less than a third of that. YES! Weekly learned of the settlement last Friday when this reporter interviewed District 3 City Council Representative Justin Outling for a forthcoming article on Outling’s mayoral candidacy in next year’s delayed municipal election.
When asked about the 2019 litigation, Outling said, “I don’t think it’s been shared or widely discussed, but the city’s lawsuit against Arco has been settled, on terms exceptionally favorable to Arco and the Agapions. That’s something to which I objected, as I did not share the view of settling with them, especially given the harm that they have imposed on our community, both on a really big picture level, as well as in individual suffering.”
On Sunday, Mayor Vaughan gave YES! Weekly the following explanation for the settlement amount.
“We took Arco to court over their outstanding fees. There were some issues with how old some of the invoices that we issued were, and some evidence had been misplaced, where they had brought us a box of receipts. We did have it on a spreadsheet, but evidently, somebody from staff misplaced that actual box of receipts. They do get credit for how much they spent to cure the violations, so they would have been due a credit of some sort. I’m glad that we went after them aggressively for those fines, and that we collected $200,000. I think it’s showing them that we’re really clamping on making sure that landlords do their repairs on a timely basis.”
When told that Outling alleged he’d objected to such an “extremely favorable settlement,” Vaughan said “the issue we had was going to court and spending more money on the court fees. We hear that in a lot of cases. But the fact was that staff said that some of the evidence was misplaced, which put us at a disadvantage. I will say that the fact that we took them to court and that we recovered certainly sends a message here on out.”
On Monday, YES! Weekly filed a public information request for minutes and other records of City Council deliberations that resulted in the decision to settle for $200,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.