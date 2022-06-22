Midnight Basketball returns to High Point

This Saturday, Midnight Basketball comes back to where it began in High Point almost 20 years ago.
That site is Morehead Recreation Center, located at 101 Price St., where this historic ‘hoop-coming’ begins on Saturday, June 25, with a free block party and concert from 4 to 8 p.m.
Performers for the Saturday event include Borne, Trezure, Cesar Oviedo Combo, Natalie Lucas, and Casey Ballser, with special guests DJMC and Jaresse. The Saturday extravaganza will be followed by a Teenage Enrichment Week at the Center from 6 to 10 p.m. from Monday, June 27 to Friday, July 1.
The first Midnight Basketball League was founded in 1986 by Van Standifer, town manager of Glenarden, Maryland, who noticed that violent crimes increased on summer nights between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m., and that young men between the ages of 17 and 22 were particularly at risk.
The hooping initiative spread across the nation and was even mentioned in Bill Clinton’s 1994 Crime Bill. While attacked by Newt Gingrich and Rush Limbaugh, the programs were included in George H. W. Bush’s “thousand points of light.” After the early 2000s, the events declined in popularity but were revived nationally in 2019, only to be stalled by the pandemic.
Graphic artist and designer DRLtoons! told YES! Weekly he’s proud to be bringing it back to Hight Point.
“I first got involved around 2003, and only for that one season. They were trying to bring kids not just for basketball, but for breakout sessions where they talked about different things.”
In 2003, that was mainly abstinence, but now, Toons and his partners are going to discuss issues that are more career-oriented with the young men they mentor.
“How to get degrees and career training in things they’re interested in, such as gaming, entrepreneurship, and video production.”
Toons said that the young people would be rotating between him and various professional partners throughout the center. “I think they’re going to get about 45 minutes with each of us, rather than just playing basketball all night.”
Aside from being the graphic designer for the program, Toons will be working with the nonprofit The Mind Group to coordinate such partners as the City of High Point, Hayden-Harman Foundation, Mount Zion Baptist Church, Manna Church, High Point Collaborative, the Welfare Reform Liaison Project, Ehphex Media, and Aksion Graphics. “They’re all the ones who are partnering to actually make it happen, but we’re the ones coordinating what happens with the kids once they get inside the building.”
When he joined the original program almost 20 years ago, it was purely as a designer.
“The police department was looking for someone to do their t-shirt design. I’m the one who designed the way Midnight Basketball looked. It started off with t-shirts, but when I got to meet with the cops and got to meet with the people, I wound up being the coach.”
And there’s more to the story.
“I was in the Marine Corps for five years, so I ended up as a hands-on disciplinarian with the kids who acted like they wanted to just disrupt something. I went from drawing shirts to part of the staff.”
Now that Toons is almost two decades older, he’s looking forward to working with a new generation.
“It hasn’t been held in High Point since around 2005. But now, when I brought it up again, they were like, yeah, that was a good thing. I wound up being able to get some of the original players that helped me out so long ago, and we’re taking it back to Morehead Center, where it started for us. I want to give a blanket shoutout to say thank you to the community of High Point for bringing Midnight Basketball back and accepting it.”
He’d like to bring it back to some other places, too.
“We definitely don’t want to stop at High Point, but to bring it to Greensboro and Winston-Salem. But to also expand beyond the Triad. If a city is willing to open it up and give us a facility, we are more than willing to sit down and talk to whomever. And we can go as far as we need to go. We don’t even have to stay in North Carolina. If there’s a city that needs Midnight Basketball, we can give them a blueprint and have them run it.”
