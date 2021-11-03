Memory and mortality on Día de Muertos

Although Mexican Days of the Dead are commonly observed on November 1 and 2, that’s not your only chance to celebrate Día de Muertos.
Casa Azul, the Triad organization devoted to supporting Latino arts and culture, is marking its 10th anniversary with an exhibit of ofrendas (offerings) that runs through Nov. 13 in Suite 313 of the Greensboro Cultural Center at 200 N. Davie Street. On Nov. 5, Winston-Salem’s AFAS Center for the Arts is hosting the Día de Los Muertos 2021 exhibit and performances at Unleashed Art Center on 620 N. Liberty St.
Mexico’s celebration of the relationship between the living and the dead is a syncretic fusion of indigenous pre-Hispanic traditions with the Western European holy days of All Saints and All Souls. Its major observances are Nov. 1, when the spirits of deceased children are said to visit their families, and Nov. 2, when those of departed adults are welcomed back by the living.
However, Nov. 5th and 6th are also traditional festival dates.
The phrases “Día de Muertos” and “Día de Los Muertos” are used interchangeably in the US. However, Gabriela Damian Miravete, an award-winning writer, editor and cultural journalist living in the Ciudad de México municipality of Coyoacán, told YES! Weekly that she prefers the shorter term.
“Día de Muertos is the appropriate way of saying it,” wrote Miravete in a Facebook message. “Día de los Muertos feels like an accommodation to the American way of expressing it, as it is the literal translation of the English phrase Day of the Dead, so it’s kind of uncomfortable for me”
Casa Azul’s Mariana Rodriguez-Pardy agreed that the shorter-phrase is more commonly used in Mexico. “I don’t think it really makes a difference, but we’re more familiar with Día de Muertos. That is just the way it’s been said for generations and generations.”
When interviewed on Saturday, Rodriquez-Pardy was overseeing the installation of what has become a beloved annual exhibit at the Greensboro Cultural Center and was happy to explain the meaning of these offerings to the departed.
“Ofrendas are altars honoring departed loved ones, both recently deceased and those who’ve been gone a long time. We believe that, on November 1 and 2, they come to this realm to spend some time with us, and we need to be prepared to spend some time with them.”
She explained that each ofrenda has at least three levels. “These represent the upper world, the middle world where we are, and the underworld. This concept of the three levels exists in many different cultures. So, what we are basically doing is preparing the space to welcome our loved ones.”
The ofrendas include symbols or samples of the classical elements of earth, water, wind, and fire. “Fire is represented with the candle. The wind is represented with the Papel Picado [a Mexican folk art in which elaborate designs are cut into decorative sheets of tissue paper]. There’s always going to be the element of water. Earth is represented with seeds, flowers, beans, rice, sawdust, garden soil, or ashes. When ashes are used, they should form a cross if you’re Catholic. This is a fusion spiritual tradition and everyone is welcome to do an ofrenda, regardless of their religion or lack thereof, but for Catholics, it is important to show the sign of the cross.”
Rodriquez-Pardy explained that these symbols call the departed back to the middle world.
“We attract the souls with the senses. For that of smell, we have fresh cempasúchil flowers provided for us by Lihmil, a floral wholesaler here in the Triad. This very particular scent attracts the departed.”
The cempasúchil is the Mexican marigold, also known as the flor de Muertos.
Rodriquez-Pardy explained that the candles are a beacon to guide the dead from their world to ours, and that when they come, they regain their sense of taste.
“So, we may decorate the ofrendas with their favorite food. Same thing with drinks. If somebody really liked tequila, you need to have a bottle of that on their ofrenda. They have traveled from far away and are thirsty. That’s also one of the reasons we have water, both to represent the element and to refresh the thirsty souls. And because water, for so many cultures, represents healing and purification, as does salt.”
Photos of the honored departed are displayed on ofrendas, along with personal articles associated with them, “such a shawl, a guitar, a soccer ball, or a children’s toy, anything they loved.”
The returning dead not only have a keen sense of taste but of hunger after their long journey. To nourish them, the ofrendas are decorated with pan de muerto. This is a spongy bread with an appearance and texture similar to Challah, but a complex buttery sweetness that hints of citrus, due to the use of orange blossom, and incorporates anise or fennel. After baking, it can be glazed with orange sauce and powdered sugar, or decorated with sugar skulls. It is, of course, consumed by the living, but in a symbolic breaking of bread with the dead.
Before the pandemic, pan de muerto has been shared with living visitors to the exhibit, but this year it is only provided for the ofrendas and the spirits who visit them. “This year is a little bit different, but we will have other activities, including a workshop for children to learn how to make paper dolls of La Catrina, with a tutorial on our website and Facebook page.”
La Catrina is the shorter nickname of La Calavera Catrina or La Calavera Garbancera, the “elegant skull” and “dapper skeleton,” originally created by satiric cartoonist Jose Guadalupe Posada to satirize the upper classes, and popularized by artist Diego Rivera, who incorporated this imagery in his 1947 mural Sueño de una Tarde Dominical en la Alameda Central (Dream of a Sunday afternoon along Central Alameda).
Satire is an integral part of Día de Muertos, which, unlike the European holy days that partially inspired it, include gaiety with solemnity and ribaldry with reverence. One manifestation of this is the Calavera, which simply means “skull,” but is also the name given to teasing mock epitaphs that people write and recite for their living loved ones, or in more critical form, are printed about living politicians and celebrities in newspapers.
The Casa Azul exhibit in the Greensboro Cultural Centers runs through Saturday, Nov. 13, and is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays; 12-1 and 2-4 p.m. on Wednesdays; 12-8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5; 12-5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12 and 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7.
The Día de los Muertos exhibit and celebration at Winston-Salem’s AFAS Center for the Arts is from 7 to 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5. It is co-organized by Lara Kendrick, Amanda Grimes Swiderski, and Angel Black.
Kendrick, known in local dance circles as Samra, was born in Salvador, the capital of the Brazilian state of Bahia. I asked her how that country’s Nov. 2 national holiday Día dos Fiéis Defuntos (“Day of the Faithful Deceased”) differs from the Mexican one.
“It is not such a festive celebration, but more ceremonial. It includes the offering of candles, flowers and prayers, and food that was enjoyed by a deceased loved one may be served as a remembrance, but overall, it is a somber day.”
Kendrick said that the AFAS event is not only honoring the Mexican tradition but comparing it to other cultures that celebrate a day of remembrance. “Our opening dance is inspired by Samhain, which is an ancient Celtic tradition. Attendees should look forward to delicious authentic Mexican refreshments, an ofrenda table to honor a loved one, dance performances from various cultures, an optional mini dance lesson during intermission, a raffle, and the opportunity to help support Forsyth Humane Society and Humane Solution. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the donations will go to these rescues. All is included in the $15 donation ticket. There are only 50 seats available. Masks will be required, except when eating and drinking in the refreshment room.”
Some writers of Mexican descent, in both that country and the US, have expressed concern over appropriation and commercialization of the holiday, and stress that it should not be conflated with Halloween.
“As much as I love the film Coco,” wrote Gabriela Damián Miravete, “I feel very uncomfortable with the Disneyfication. Our places of enunciation are not the same and we’re not a hegemonic culture. When meeting foreign expectations about a cultural tradition are more important than the local representations of tradition, all the resources will go to perpetuate those often stereotypical, unauthentic, and profit-driven expectations, and not the ones that come from the people who live them.”
Sarah Chavez, executive director of the Order of the Good Death and author of the article “Día de Muertos — a Primer,” agrees that Día de Muertos should be celebrated by all, but cautions against trivializing it by using its imagery in Halloween costumes.
“To understand and appreciate this sacred cultural observance, one needs to acknowledge that its foundation was laid by the Mexicas, or ‘Aztecs,’ the indigenous peoples of Mexico. When Colonists arrived, their church spent centuries trying to eradicate them by passing laws, desecrating graves, outlawing sacred foods, and punishing indigenous people through torture, enslavement, and death. I think it’s wonderful that cultures all over the world are embracing something inherently Mexican and Latin American. However, there is a big difference between appreciating and appropriating. By appropriating Día de Muertos, you are upholding a legacy of pain and erasure forced upon us by Colonists. This is particularly hurtful for many, during this current political climate, as we watch our culture being celebrated, yet the very real human beings behind it are under attack.”
