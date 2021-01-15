−Second time in history both games have simultaneous jackpots over $600 million−
RALEIGH –North Carolinians who play Powerball and Mega Millions will be playing for some of the largest jackpots in history as both climb into top 10 territory.
The estimated annuity jackpot for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing stands at $750 million. It ranks as the:
- 2nd largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.
- 5th largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.
The estimated cash value for the jackpot is $550.6 million. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.
The estimated annuity jackpot for Saturday’s Powerball drawing stands at $640 million. It ranks as the:
- 5th largest jackpot in Powerball history.
- 9th largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.
The estimated cash value for the jackpot is $478.7 million. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.
“This is only the second time in history of the games that both jackpots exceeded $600 million at the same time,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “It’s exciting. We would love to see someone in North Carolina bring one – or both – of these jackpots home.”
Since both jackpots started rolling in September, tickets sales have raised an estimated $32.7 million for education programs in North Carolina.
Players can buy $2 Powerball or Mega Millions tickets at any lottery retail location, through Online Play on the lottery’s website, www.nclottery.com, or by using the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.
Ticket sales from draw games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $725 million a year for education. For details on how lottery funds have made a difference in all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.
