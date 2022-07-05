Mega Millions jackpot adds additional $10 million, growing to $370 million
RALEIGH – The Mega Millions jackpot grew another $10 million this week, bringing its total size for Tuesday night’s drawing to $370 million.
A North Carolina winner of that jackpot would have the choice of taking the $370 million as an annuity or $213.3 million in cash.
“What a choice that would be − $370 million or $213 million,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “Either win would make the Summer of 2022 a summer to remember. Good luck to all of our Mega Millions players.”
The Mega Millions jackpot has been growing every drawing since spring when a ticket sold in Tennessee won a $20 million jackpot in the April 15 drawing. That was the fourth jackpot win of the year. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.
While the Mega Millions jackpot remains up for grabs, North Carolinians are winning other nice prizes. One lucky player in Harnett County won a $30,000 prize in Friday’s drawing. The winner purchased the $3 Megaplier ticket using Online Play.
Players can buy Mega Millions tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play on the lottery’s website, www.nclottery.com, or with the lottery’s app, the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.
Ticket sales from draw games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $900 million a year for education. For details on how lottery funds have made a difference in all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.
