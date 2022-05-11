Mayoral candidate sues city for documents, receives some but not all

"It’s not just about the f***ing gun show,” said Greensboro mayoral candidate Eric Robert to YES! Weekly.
After months of requests, Robert received public records of how the city purchased and then canceled the Greensboro Gun Show. While he condemned “buying the gun show just to kill it,” he said the greater issue is transparency.
Mayor Nancy Vaughan and City Manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba are named in the lawsuit Robert filed on April 8. The complaint accuses the city of delay and falsification in responding to his public information requests.
On Saturday, Vaughan said she sought a way to end the coliseum gun show shortly after Valentine’s Day 2018, when 17 high school students were murdered by a 19-year-old gunman in Parkland, Florida.
“My daughter came home very upset about that tragedy and how common these tragedies have become. I asked myself, as a city, do we want to sponsor a gun show at the Greensboro Coliseum?”
Vaughan also said patrons of other coliseum events complained about guns openly carried and even sold from the trunks of cars in the coliseum parking lot.
“I discussed with other city council members whether it was appropriate to have such an event in a city building. Many agreed it wasn’t. This wasn’t about banning guns. I have a handgun and a concealed carry permit.”
Vaughan said former city attorney Tom Carruthers gave several conflicting opinions, before stating that coliseum director Matt Brown was the only official with the power to do what she wanted.
“Matt came up with the idea of buying the gun show out over a number of years. He negotiated the purchase from its former owner, just as he’s done with other events, because he had a better use for that space.”
Vaughan said Brown then approached Chuck Watts, Carruthers’ successor.
“Chuck said we aren’t forced to have a gun show in the coliseum, as we can determine who carries guns in our buildings. I think this was a good idea, and I believe Matt was able to rebook that space with a higher revenue generator. I’m pretty sure we had a closed session about this, and the majority of council agreed it was a good idea.”
Vaughan said that last year, another company wanted to hold a gun show there, and when they were refused, took the issue to state legislature. “They threatened to sue the city, and we kind of said go ahead, we get sued all the time anyway. And then they tried to get the state legislature to force us to allow it.”
She told a Republican delegate that Greensboro had a right not to hold a gun show on city property and the legislator agreed. She also said Mark Robinson spoke to City Council about it. “That gave him his 15 minutes of fame that made him Lieutenant Governor. He falsely claimed we were trying to take guns away from people when all we wanted to do was not sell them on city property.”
On Aug. 5, 2021, Robert filed a public information request for “all emails, voicemail, contracts and correspondence having to do with the gun shows and all emails documents and correspondence between Matt Brown and city elected officials and staff from Dec. 2017 to today.”
Robert criticized the city’s “refusal to release this information” in a January 11 email to Watts, who responded “we have searched our files, as we always do, and do not appear to have any documents responsive to your PIRT request.”
In a email later that day, Watts wrote, “I do not believe that [records of the sale] exist in our office” and “I am the City’s lawyer and I am not obligated to provide testimony or information about the actions of my client.”
On January 13, public records administrator Kurt Brenneman emailed Robert, “in response to your public records request concerning all documents/contracts/agreements pertaining to the Greensboro Coliseum Gun show purchase, the Greensboro Legal Department does not have any responsive records.”
On March 31, Robert filed a request for all email correspondence and documents from 2018 to present containing the name “Rodney Sorrel.” Using the name of the previous event owner rather than Brown yielded results. On May 5, the city provided Robert with multiple documents.
These included a Dec. 20, 2020 email from Brown to the mayor and city council stating the city now owned the name and trademark “Greensboro Gun Show,” and that Sorrel “agreed not to produce another Gun Show within the City of Greensboro limits for five years.”
The response included a “Draft Purchase Agreement” stating Sorrel “agrees to withhold any direct or public notification or confirmation” of ownership transfer.
That document states the city agreed to pay Sorrel $80,000 upon signing of the contract; $80,000 on 01/20/2022; $80,000 on 01/20/2023; and $80,000 on 01/20/2024; and $80,000 on 01/20/2025, for a total of $400,000.
Robert is not dropping his lawsuit despite having received this information, as the city still has not sent him the signed final draft of the purchase agreement, nor the 47 emails between the city and Brown that are mentioned but not included in the city’s partial disclosure.
“I have proof they spent $400,000 of taxpayer’s money without our knowing about it, but not the emails in which they hashed out those details. I made a very basic public information request on a document that I knew existed. For six months, I was made out to be a lunatic by the city attorney and various council members, who told me that document did not exist. I still want the 47 emails between the city and coliseum director Matt Brown. Those are public documents and not protected by attorney-client privilege.”
