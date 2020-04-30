All events require registration for online link. bookmarksnc.org
How to Begin: A Writing Workshop with Rebecca Davis
Friday, May 1 | 3:00 pm on Zoom
You probably find that you have some time on your hands. You crave to start a writing project that’s been living in your head for a while. But there may be a problem: do you know how to begin? Winston-Salem author Rebecca Davis is here to help. In this talk, she will discuss how to begin your short or long fiction. To get you on your way to writing that first page, we will touch on the basics of plot structure, dynamic characterization, and other elements of crafting compelling fiction. This is a free event, but please consider purchasing a copy of Rebecca's book, or making a donation to Bookmarks. You must register to attend by visiting bookmarksnc.org.
Let’s Talk: YA Fantasy with Adalyn Grace & Isabel Ibañez
Sunday, May 3 | 6:00 pm Zoom
Join Young Adult Fantasy authors Adalyn Grace and Isabel Ibañez as they discuss their recently published novels. They will be joined by Bookmarks Bookseller Cat as they all discuss the genre of fantasy specifically for young adult readers. This is a pay-what-you-can event.
Let’s Talk: Rare Books with Charlie Lovett
Monday, May 4 | 6:30 pm on Zoom
Join book collector and bestselling author Charlie Lovett as he discusses rare books! During this talk, Charlie will show you some of the books in his private collection as well as answer attendees' questions. This is a pay-what-you-can event. If you are able to purchase a copy of one of Charlie's books, that would be great. But if you are not in a position to do so at the moment, feel free to pay what you can. You must register to attend by visiting bookmarksnc.org. And, join us for a book discussion of Charlie's The Lost Book of the Grail on Friday, May 15 at 12:00 pm. This is a pay-what-you-can event.
Lecture Night: John Prine: In Spite of Himself with Lecturer Eddie Huffman
Wednesday, May 6 | 7:00 pm on Zoom
Eddie Huffman’s book, John Prine: In Spite of Himself, traces John Prine’s slow ramble to his status as a reluctant Nashville legend, cited as a favorite songwriter by such luminaries as Johnny Cash and Bob Dylan. It traces his family roots in rural Kentucky, his 1950s boyhood in the Chicago suburbs, his discovery by Kris Kristofferson and Paul Anka after years as a mailman, and his subsequent encounters with music legends. Journalist and music writer Eddie Huffman will talk about the beloved late musician and answer questions. Purchase a copy of Huffman’s book or please consider a donation to Bookmarks.
Reader Meet Writer: Kaitlin Curtice & Native
Thursday, May 7 | 3:00 pm
This is a series sponsored and run by SIBA - the Southern Independent Booksellers Alliance. Bookmarks is hosting five of these author events, 5/7 - Kaitlin Curtice - Native: Identity, Belonging, and Rediscovering God;
5/12 - Mary Kay Andrews - Hello, Summer; 5/20 - Carter Sickels - The Prettiest Star (Originally scheduled for an in store event!); 5/21 - Yaffa S. Santos - A Taste of Sage; and 5/27 - Edward A. Farmer - Pale.
Reader Meet Writer: Mary Kay Andrews & Hello, Summer
Tuesday, May 12 | 5:00 pm
Book Buzz Book Club
Thursday, May 14 | 6:30 pm on Zoom
Join us to discuss The Vacationers by Emma Straub. All are welcome to join. E-mail info@bookmarksnc.org to register.
Book Discussion: The Lost Book of the Grail by Charlie Lovett
Friday, May 15 | 12:00 pm on Zoom
Join us to discuss The Lost Book of the Grail with author Charlie Lovett. E-mail info@bookmarksnc.org to register.
Lines of Zen: A Drawing Workshop with Kyle Webster
Sunday, May 17 | 3:00 pm on Zoom
Join author and illustrator, Kyle Webster, for a relaxing session of drawing exercises designed to calm the mind and open a pathway to creative expression. With only a pen and some paper, you'll discover the meditative power of drawing, with no special talent or experience required. Ages 12+.
LGBTQ Book Club
Sunday, May 17 | 4:00 pm
Join us to discuss Bastard Out of Carolina by Dorothy Allison. All are welcome to join.
Book Trivia Live with Caleb
Monday, May 18 | 7:00 pm on Youtube Live
Join us for Book Trivia with Bookmarks’ Inventory Manager, Caleb Masters. Free and open to the public. E-mail caleb@bookmarksnc.org to register.
Romance Book Club
Tuesday, May 19 | 6:30 pm on Zoom
Join us to discuss Wicked and the Wallflower by Sarah MacLean. E-mail info@bookmarksnc.org to register.
Reader Meet Writer: Carter Sickels & The Prettiest Star
Wednesday, May 20 | 3:00 pm
Reader Meet Writer: Yaffa S. Santos & A Taste of Sage
Thursday, May 21 | 3:00 pm
New Adventures Book Club
Saturday, May 23 | 3:00 pm on Zoom
Want to try something new, but aren't sure where to start? Many readers are looking for a comfortable book to help them ease into a new genre or new type of reading. Sometimes it is hard to make that choice on your own. Our New Adventures Book Club will help introduce readers to new genres each month by selecting welcoming "first reads" into new genres. This will be a virtual book club and following the initial meetings, the books will be selected by the whole group. This book club will be led by Bookmarks' Bookseller Cat. May’s book is Gods of Jade & Shadow by Silvia Moreno-Garcia.
Bookmarks Book Club
Tuesday, May 26 | 6:30 pm on Zoom
Join us to discuss Daisy Jones and the Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid. All are welcome. Questions or to register: email Jamie@bookmarksnc.org.
Reader Meet Writer: Edward A. Farmer & Pale
Wednesday, May 27 | 3:00 pm
Neil Shubin & Some Assembly Required
Thursday, May 28 | 7:00 pm
Join us to hear from the bestselling author of Your Inner Fish, Neil Shubin, about his latest book, Some Assembly Required. Shubin gives us a lively and accessible account of the great transformations in the history of life on Earth — a new view of the evolution of human and animal life that explains how the incredible diversity of life on our planet came to be. This is a pay-what-you-can event.
