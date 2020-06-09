Marcus Deon Smith called ‘Greensboro’s George Floyd’ at #BlackoutNC rally

On Sunday, more people heard and said the name Marcus Deon Smith than at any previous public gathering. As previously reported, Smith died after being hogtied by eight GPD officers during the 2018 Greensboro Folk Festival.
The officers held Smith face down on Church Street and applied a restraint device to attach his ankles to his handcuffs. On police body camera videos, Smith cries in pain, gasps, “Help me,” and appears to stop breathing. After his death was ruled a homicide by the State Medical Examiner, the city released a compilation video of the body camera footage, prefaced with the former Greensboro Police Department Chief Wayne Scott giving a description of the death that is contradicted by the individual videos.
(A far more graphic three-and-a-half-minute compilation of the body camera videos can be found on YouTube under the title “Greensboro Police hogtie and kill Marcus Deon Smith.”)
To this date, none of the officers involved in Smith’s death have received any disciplinary action.
In the year and a half since Smith’s death, activists and other speakers have criticized the City of Greensboro’s response in front of audiences as large as several hundred people. On Sunday afternoon in LeBauer Park, Smith’s family and their supporters spoke passionately and angrily to an audience of thousands, who chanted Smith’s name and denounced Greensboro’s police, mayor, and city council.
The rally, titled #BlackoutNC: An Anti-Police Brutality Demonstration, was about more than the death of one black man at the hands of the Greensboro Police Department. One of its purposes was to announce Greensboro Rising’s demands to the city.
While these demands include ending the curfew, defunding the police, requiring signed permission before police execute a search without a warrant, ending marijuana arrests, and allowing the Police Community Review Board to hold police accountable and to have the power of subpoena, the first demand is the following:
Make amends to the family of Marcus Smith, an unarmed man experiencing homelessness who Greensboro police hogtied and killed in the street.
a. Apologize and adequately compensate the family of Marcus Deon Smith for his homicide death.
b. Fire the officers and their supervisors who helped cover up the homicide for their wrongdoing, demand that the county fire the paramedics involved, and issue a public apology from the City of Greensboro for the killing of Marcus Smith and over 50 years of police brutality and corruption.
c. Set up a memorial to honor the life of Marcus Deon Smith and all other victims of police violence in Greensboro.
“We traveled this road many times, only to be almost laughed at by city council,” said Kim Smith, Marcus’s sister, in her speech on Sunday. “We had no idea that my brother was hogtied. That was something they left out, but they left it out on purpose. We won’t ever stop fighting for Marcus. Greensboro, you had a George Floyd in your city. Marcus Smith was the George Floyd of Greensboro!”
“I brought him here just to start a new life,” said Marcus Smith’s brother, Len Butler, before his voice faltered in grief. After composing himself, Butler thanked the multiracial crowd, expressing gratitude to both black activists and white allies.
“I don’t have much to say,” said Marcus’s father, George Smith. “But I saw the video. They tried to get me to look at it a second time. I couldn’t see my son die two times.”
His family put their arms around him as he wept.
“You would not want to be standing where I am today,” said Marcus’s mother, Mary Smith, in her address to the supportive crowd. She described how the Greensboro police originally told her family that her son “was suicidal and collapsed,” without any mention “that he was hogtied, suffocated and died on the ground.” She also said her son “died just the same way George Floyd died” and that “their autopsies were exactly the same.”
“Greensboro City Council and [now-former] police Chief Wayne Scott have played us,” Mary Smith said. “They told lies. I mean lies after lies after lies, like Marcus Smith’s life didn’t count. But lo and behold, we found out what happened, that he was hogtied. He was hogtied so tight that his arm hemorrhaged. And [Mayor] Nancy Vaughan said she found no wrongdoings.”
Mary Smith also gave YES! Weekly the following statement:
“Our family was in disbelief that this kind of thing was happening in 2018! How can a man be hogtied in the 21st-century? Greensboro police murdered my son like Minneapolis ones murdered George Floyd.
Greensboro Police Chief Wayne Scott and Mayor Nancy Vaughan did not give us any information as to where his body was. We had to call every morgue in Greensboro to find him. We did not know he was hogtied until our lawyer forced them to show him and my husband the body camera video. When we found it was a homicide, we were devastated. How could eight police officers sworn to serve and protect kill the unarmed man who came to them, asking for help? How could two EMS workers just stand there and watch those officers do it? My husband has been sick ever since he saw our son take his last breath face-down on Church Street. I refuse to watch that footage. We are still trying to comprehend why Nancy Vaughan and the city council did not do their job and tell the City Manager to fire Wayne Scott. Why was Wayne Scott allowed to retire after he lied about my son and covered up for the officers who killed him?
It’s appalling that Chief Wayne Scott retired with a pension a day after my son’s birthday. We have to find out the answers to why this happened!
Nancy Vaughan could have avoided all us this if she’d acted like the Mayor of Minneapolis after George Floyd’s death.”
Representing the Smith family in their federal civil rights lawsuit against the City of Greensboro, eight GPD officers and two EMTs are local attorney Graham Holt and Flint Taylor of the People’s Law Office of Chicago.
Taylor gave YES! Weekly the following statement:
“We fully support the protestors naming of Marcus Smith, together with many other black victims of police suffocation and asphyxiation, including George Floyd in Minneapolis, Eric Garner in New York City, and Derek Williams in Milwaukee, as victims of racist and illegal police violence, and we call on Mayor Vaughan, the Greensboro Police Chief and the Greensboro News and Record to emphatically and definitively follow suit. We also fully support the protestors’ demand for full and complete reparations for the brutal, inhumane and racist police killing of Marcus Smith, including a full and public mayoral and police apology that includes an admission of the GPD’s cover-up of the truth under former Chief Scott, a public memorial commemorating Marcus Smith, disciplinary action against all of the City and County officers involved, and an independent criminal investigation by a Special Prosecutor.”
