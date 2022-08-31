Marchers call for justice after GPD killing of 17-year-old

“Who did they murder?” shouted Michael Harris, the Black Lives Matter organizer known as Activist Pressure, to the marchers he was leading through downtown Greensboro Friday evening.
“Duke Crenshaw!” shouted the crowd of roughly 100 as they turned from Washington onto Elm Street, where diners looked up from tables outside restaurants at Liberty Oak, Natty Greene’s, and Crafted.
“How old was he?” boomed Harris, continuing the call-and-response chant. “Seventeen!” replied the marchers. “Justice for Duke Crenshaw!” shouted Harris, to which the protesters responded, “If we don’t get it, shut it down!”
The march was part of an “All Eyes on Greensboro Police” rally co-organized by Sunrise Movement Greensboro and the Working Class & Houseless Organizing Alliance (WHOA), which began at 7 p.m. outside the city’s Melvin Municipal Building at 300 W. Washington Street. Carrying signs and engaging in call-and-response chanting, protesters marched through the city’s Entertainment District for almost two hours, before returning to Government Plaza. There was no violence. Officers in patrol cars with flashing blue lights observed and followed the march, but did not engage with it, and there were no arrests.
The protest was over the latest fatal shooting of an unarmed suspect by a Greensboro police officer. This time, the victim was a Black teenager.
At around 9 p.m. on Sunday, August 21, a car driven by 17-year-old Nasanto “Duke” Crenshaw, a resident of Hope Mills, NC, was stopped for a traffic infraction in the 4900 block of West Market Street. During the stop, the car was determined to have been stolen from an address in Fayetteville. Several individuals fled from the car, but Crenshaw and two other minors remained in the vehicle.
An August 22 media release from the Greensboro police department alleged that the following then occurred:
“While the officer was attempting to detain the vehicle and remaining occupants, the suspect vehicle struck the police car. The vehicle then accelerated, and the officer discharged their weapon. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.”
GPD later updated this information by stating that the two other occupants of the vehicle at the time Crenshaw was killed were a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old.
They have not released the names of those passengers, or of the ones who allegedly fled on foot at the initial stop.
Nor did they release the name of the victim, but his sisters Nakita Crenshaw and Shevontia Doriety, both of Fayetteville, have confirmed it. Doriety has created a GoFundMe, “PLEASE HELP US LAY OUR BROTHER TO REST,” for her sibling’s funeral expenses. His service will be held Saturday at the Wiseman Mortuary Chapel in Fayetteville.
On Thursday, Nakita Crenshaw told Triad City Beat reporter Sayaka Matsuoka that one of the other passengers, whom Crenshaw described as 14 years old, told her that her brother had driven into a dead end and was trying to back out when he hit the police car. “He said it wasn’t a huge hit,” Crenshaw told Matsuoka.
Then, according to the alleged witness, an officer shot the teenage driver once in the neck and twice more in the chest.
The statement by GPD appears to describe Crenshaw being shot after the vehicle he was driving struck a patrol car, and does not state whether there were any officers in his path when he accelerated and was killed.
Speakers at the rally in front of the Melvin Municipal Building addressed this question.
“Duke was 17 years old,” said WHOA’s Luis Medina. “Some of the journals have reported that he used his car as a weapon. He bumped into a police car. How many of you have bumped into another car? Does a 17-year-old deserve to die from making a mistake?”
The incident report, which only describes the recovery of a stolen vehicle belonging to Jasmine DeNae McQueen of Fayetteville and does not mention an officer-involved shooting, gives the address from which the car was recovered as 4903 West Market Street. That is the parking lot of Dollar General, just east of Fanta-City International Shopping Center.
The name of the officer who signed the report on the vehicle’s recovery was released on social media by activists who implied she may have been the shooter. This provoked a response from Greensboro police information officer Josie Cambareri, who called that claim false and irresponsible. Cambareri said the officer who signed the report was not the one who shot Crenshaw, and that the GPD was not at this time releasing the name of the officer who did.
“When information was first coming out, we got the name of the only officer that was named in the incident reports,” said WHOA’s Sean Brandt at the Friday night rally. “Later on, the police department and one news source very kindly made sure to tell us how much that officer feared for their life. It makes me wonder how much poor working people fear for their lives when cops come knocking on their doors to kick them out of their houses. It makes me wonder how much our community down there in Center City has to fear for their lives when those squad cars come rolling through.”
In recent social media posts and speeches, WHOA has been criticizing recently-elected District 3 city council member Zack Matheny, who is also president of Downtown Greensboro Inc., whom the organization alleges is behind recent GPD attempts to move the homeless community out of Center City Park.
“And it makes me wonder how much Duke Crenshaw feared for his life when a cop decided to execute him in that car,” continued Brandt, who then addressed statements made by Amiel Rossabi, attorney for the Greensboro Police Officers Association, that misidentification of the officer who signed the incident report as the shooter had caused her to fear for her life.
“If you dress up in the uniform of a murderer and you stand beside and support other murderers, you should fear for your life. Only when they do that are we no longer going to have to fear for ours.”
Medina then took the megaphone and asked for help in identifying the officer who killed Crenshaw. “If there’s any video cam footage, this city is going to fucking crumble. Let us see the tape! We live in a world where we are told police protect our children and protect us. They take our tax dollars and ride on our streets. Do they pay for those streets? Do they build those streets? They take their tax dollars and stick them in their guns and they shoot us.”
Medina then acknowledged the size and mood of the crowd.
“It looks like we’ve got the numbers and it looks like everybody here is not exactly pro-police. We’re gonna march and demonstrate that people will react. This is just the beginning.”
Before leading the march, Harris also spoke. The NC-based Harris has taken part in other protests against police violence across the nation, including one on July 8 in Akron, Ohio over the killing of Jayland Walker by that city’s police. Social media video from the Akron protest shows Harris being held by two officers who restrain his arms while a third repeatedly punches him in the head and face.
“There are too many of these,” said Harris. “We want to give our respect to the family, the organizations that put this together, and a shout-out to you all that’s here today to stand together for justice. There’s got to be some accountability when officers do this. They sit there at a desk and continue to work on the force after they do this stuff. We gotta turn our pain into policy.”
During the ensuing march through downtown Greensboro’s Entertainment District, marchers carried a banner with the words NO MORE STOLEN LIVES and the names of men and women killed by the police, both in the Triad and across the nation. These included Amadou Diallo, Mike Brown, Eric Garner, Marcus Deon Smith, and in the bottom left corner, Nasanto “Duke” Crenshaw.
