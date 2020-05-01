High Point #ManyForOneWalk will now take place “virtually,” with family and corporate Walk teams coming together online, while raising funds for type 1 diabetes (T1D) research
Greensboro, North Carolina, April 28, 2020 – JDRF’s Piedmont Triad Chapter announced today that Marc DeLille, Partner and Managing Broker of Price Commercial Properties, will serve as Corporate Chair for its “re-imagined” High Point One Walk on May 2, 2020.
For Marc, JDRF’s vision of a world without type 1 diabetes (T1D) hits especially close to home: Marc’s father, his son, and he himself have all been diagnosed with the disease. JDRF’s laser-focus on curing T1D resonates very strongly with Marc and his entire family.
With the stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus still in effect for the state of North Carolina, DeLille and the JDRF team have envisioned a “virtual” walk that will allow JDRF supporters in High Point and across the Piedmont Triad to celebrate the great fundraising success that is propelling JDRF’s research toward curing T1D.
All High Point Walk Teams and individual supporters are invited to take to social media on May 2 to interact with the local T1D community and further JDRF’s vision of a world without type 1. DeLille and the Piedmont Triad Chapter are encouraging all those who were planning to walk—or to support the walk—to:
Put on their Walk team t-shirts (many of which highlight this year’s theme of T1D Superheroes), lace up their sneakers, and get moving wherever they are—walking around the block, hopping on a treadmill, or jogging around their neighborhood.
Take a video or snap a photo, sharing it on social media with the hashtags #ManyForOneWalk and #JDRFOneWalk and tagging:
JDRF’s Piedmont Triad Chapter, by using @JDRFTriad on Facebook and Twitter, and
Broadcast partner FOX8, by using @FOX8news on Facebook and @myfox8 on Twitter.
From 8:30 – 9:30 am on Saturday, May 2, JDRF’s Piedmont Triad Chapter will post messages of hope from a variety of supporters. At 9:45 am, the Chapter will share the High Point Many For One Walk opening ceremony at Facebook.com/JDRFTriad. Check in on Facebook throughout the day to see how people around High Point, the Piedmont Triad, and beyond come together to create a world without T1D.
At 10 am on May 2, supporters may join a Zoom call to introduce themselves and share why they are committed to turning Type One into Type None. At 12 pm, all supporters are invited to “Zoom at Noon” and celebrate the fundraising success of the High Point #ManyForOneWalk.
“While May 2 will be different than previous Walk Days, we’re thrilled that we can give our High Point Walk teams an opportunity to ‘see’ all their teammates and supporters—and all the other folks they’d normally celebrate with in person,” said JDRF Piedmont Triad Chapter Executive Director Eleanor Schaffner-Mosh. “Please join the High Point Many For One Walk online on May 2, starting at 9:45 am on Facebook and starting at 10:15 am on one or more Zoom calls so we can celebrate the High Point community’s passion for turning Type One into Type None!”
With nearly $100,000 already raised by High Point Walk teams and individuals, Walk Chair Marc DeLille said, “I’m truly thankful for the remarkable work our sponsors and Walk teams are doing in the face of these uncertain times to continue raising much-needed funds to cure type 1 diabetes. The High Point community has stepped up in a big way to support JDRF and its mission. I know we’re all looking forward to participating in our virtual walk on Saturday morning, May 2!”
To learn more about the High Point Walk, find instructions for logging into the Zoom calls, and make donations to help JDRF cure T1D, please visit walk.jdrf.org/highpoint.
2020 High Point One Walk Sponsors: JDRF thanks our High Point sponsors, many of whom have supported T1D research for years. Major 2020 sponsors committed to date include:
Presenting Sponsors
BB&T
FOX8
HealthTeamAdvantage
Gold Sponsors
Mickey Truck Bodies
Old Dominion
Pinnacle Financial Partners
Ralph Lauren
ThermoFisher Scientific
Volvo
Silver Sponsors
Blue Ridge Companies
Cintas
Furnitureland South
Price Commercial Properties
Shaver Roofing
Bronze Sponsors
AT&T
Crescent Ford
Harriss & Covington
McDonald’s – High Point
Scott Insurance & Risk Performance
Zaki’s Oriental Rugs
About Type 1 Diabetes: Type 1 diabetes (T1D) is an autoimmune disease that occurs when a person’s pancreas stops producing insulin, the hormone that controls blood-sugar levels. T1D develops when the insulin-producing pancreatic beta cells are mistakenly destroyed by the body’s immune system. The cause of this attack is still being researched; however, scientists believe the cause may have genetic and environmental components. T1D affects children and adults, and people can be diagnosed at any age. As of now, there is nothing anyone can do to prevent T1D, and there is no cure.
About JDRF: JDRF is the leading global organization funding type 1 diabetes (T1D) research. Our mission is to improve lives today and tomorrow by accelerating life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent, and treat T1D and its complications. To accomplish this, JDRF has invested more than $2 billion in research funding since our inception. We are an organization built on a grassroots model of people connecting in their local communities, collaborating regionally for efficiency and broader fundraising impact, and uniting on a national stage to pool resources, passion, and energy. We collaborate with academic institutions, policymakers, and corporate and industry partners to develop and deliver a pipeline of innovative therapies to people living with T1D. Our staff and volunteers throughout the United States and our six international affiliates are dedicated to advocacy, community engagement, and our vision of a world without T1D. Learn more at jdrf.org or @JDRF on Twitter.
About JDRF - Piedmont Triad Chapter: Covering 15 North Carolina counties, the Piedmont Triad Chapter provides support for those living with type 1 diabetes by convening educational and networking sessions such as the annual TypeOneNation Summit, and raises awareness and funds for T1D research through a variety of events, including our annual Hope Gala; One Walks in Winston-Salem, Greensboro, Alamance County, and High Point; the Ride to Cure Diabetes; and the Tennis to Tent to Tee event in Pinehurst. Learn more at jdrf.org/triad, facebook.com/jdrftriad, or @JDRFtriad on Twitter.
