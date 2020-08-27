HIGH POINT, NC – On August 26, 2020, at 9:41 A.M. High Point officers responded to 2600 N Main Street at the Cash Points ATM about a robbery.
Upon arrival, officers came into contact with the victim that stated after he obtained money from the ATM a black male, later identified as Mario B. Bryant (B/M 50, of Wade, NC) came up to him and asked for money. When the victim refused to give him money, Bryant grabbed the money out of his hands.
The victim confronted Bryant and Bryant pushed him and fled the scene in his vehicle.
After the suspect vehicle description was given, officers observed the vehicle traveling south on N Centennial Street and a traffic stop was initiated. The victim positively identified Bryant as the suspect, and he was arrested.
Bryant was arrested and charged with two counts of Common Law Robbery, Misdemeanor Possession of Schedule III, and two warrants for arrest for Assault on a Female were served. Bryant received a $50,000 secured bond and a domestic hold and was confined to the Guilford County (High Point) Jail.
It should be noted that Bryant was the suspect for a robbery that occurred on August 25, 2020 (case report 2020-24248) at Market Video & News, located at 1100 S Main Street where he stole money from the register.
On September 15, 2015, Bryant was charged with three robberies, one of which occurred at 2600 N Main Street at the same ATM (2015-29155, 2015-29159, 2015-28868).
High Point Police Department remains diligent and focused on identifying those persons involved in criminal activity in High Point and holding them and their associates responsible for their actions.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or to Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.
Case Report Number(s): 2020-24402
Press Release prepared by Lt. Matt Truitt
