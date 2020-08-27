HIGH POINT, NC – On Wed., Aug. 26, 2020, at approximately 5:05 pm, High Point Police Officers were dispatched to 2000 Brentwood Street, room 234, after receiving a call from the desk clerk at Hotel NC reporting a female stating her boyfriend needed EMS.
Upon arrival, officers located the victim, b/m 31, suffering from a stab wound. The victim was transported to Cone Hospital in Greensboro. While enroute, EMTs began CPR, and the victim was taken directly to the operating room upon arrival.
High Point Police are still in the initial stages of this investigation, which includes potential witness interviews and evidence collection. No investigative details will be released at this time as detectives work to identify responsible parties.
The victim is currently in surgery.
High Point Police Detectives remain diligent in identifying those persons involved in criminal activity in High Point and holding them and their associates responsible for their actions. Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Crimestoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.
Case Report Number(s): 2020-24482
Press Release prepared by Lieutenant T. L. Perry
