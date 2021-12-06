SECRET PEEPING/INDECENT EXPOSURE
HIGH POINT, NC – On Dec. 3, 2021, High Point Police Officers responded to a location on the southeast section of the city in reference to an individual attempting to break into a residence through a window.
Once on scene, officers made contact with Carmelion Anthoney Pelleriti (W/M/41) who was naked from the waist down and had been performing acts of self-gratification while peeping into the residence of 20-year-old females.
Pelleriti was arrested, processed and taken to the jail and placed under a $10,000.00 secured bond for Indecent Exposure and Secret Peeping.
The High Point Police Department remains committed to crime-fighting, community engagement, training, and professional policing. We will continue to collaborate with our community members and crime-fighting partners to promote a higher quality of life.
Anyone with information about violent crime or illegal activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.
