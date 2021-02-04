On Feb. 3, 2021 at approximately 8:05 p.m., officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department responded to a reported Burglary attempt at 330 Vintage Ave. in Winston-Salem.
Upon arrival, officers learned that a 32-year-old female responded to her front door after hearing someone knocking. The victim observed a package lying on her porch and assumed a package had been delivered. As she opened her door, she was grabbed by a man hiding on her porch and he began to force her back into her home.
The victim was able to break away from the assailant and run away from her home where she sought help and called 911.
Further investigation revealed that the suspect actually entered the home and stole the victim's purse that contained various credit cards and other valuables. Authorities learned the victim’s credit cards were used at a gas station located on Liberty Street shortly after the theft, however, surveillance video was not able to be obtained until the morning of Feb. 4, 2021.
On Feb. 4, Detectives with the Winston-Salem Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division assumed investigative responsibility of this investigation. Video surveillance was obtained of the subject using the victims credit cards and this subject was identified by members of the Winston-Salem Police Department’s Gang Unit as twenty-two-year-old (22), Luke Parker Jr.
Further evidence obtained in the investigation substantiated Parker’s involvement. Parker was taken into custody at his residence, 1409 E. Twenty-Second St., Winston-Salem, shortly after 2:20 p.m. Feb. 4.
Parker is in custody at the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center and as of this writing the bond information is unknown. Parker is out on a $30,000.00 bond for charges of Breaking and Entering and Safe Cracking steaming from an incident in Stokes County last year.
Parker is charged with 1ST Degree Burglary/Obtaining Property by False Pretense/Second Degree Kidnapping
A booking photograph of Luke Parker, Jr. is featured above.
Authorities ask that anyone with information regarding this incident call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800, CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem” on Facebook.
