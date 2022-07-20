Guilford County Sheriff Danny H. Rogers reports that on the morning of Wednesday, July 20th, 2022, Sheriff’s Deputies served and executed a search warrant at 1209 Penny Road, High Point, NC. During the service and execution of the search warrant, fifteen (15) dogs were seized including three adult male dogs, three adult female dogs, and nine recently-born puppies.
The owner of the premises, Toriano Marcellus Cave (age 51), was arrested and charged with one felony count of violating North Carolina General Statute § 14-362.2(b) for allegedly owning and/or possessing a dog with the intent that the dog be used in the fighting of that dog with another dog or with another animal.
This operation was conducted with the cooperation and assistance of employees from Guilford County Animal Services, the ASPCA (The American Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals), and the United States Department of Agriculture. The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is grateful to those three agencies for their assistance today.
This is an ongoing criminal investigation and, per N.C. General Statute §132-1.4, no further information will be released at this time.
Anyone with information concerning this matter is asked to please contact Detective Weavil at 336-641-5988 or contact Guilford County Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.
