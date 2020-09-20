On Sept. 18, 2020, the Winston-Salem Police Department received a report of a bank robbery at the Truliant Credit Union located at 893 N. Liberty Street. An older white male reportedly entered the bank, threatened a teller with the use of a knife and demanded money. The suspect received an undisclosed amount of US Currency and left the bank on foot.
Responding officers arrived shortly after receiving this report and located a person matching the suspect description provided by witnesses, on the sidewalk of Liberty St. This person was identified as Mr. George Tyson Thompson Jr.
Mr. Thompson. 63, of 717 Oak St., Winston-Salem, NC, was taken into custody without incident. No knife was located and no one was injured during the robbery. It should be noted that Mr. Thompson has previously been charged with common law robbery of the same Truliant Credit Union on Sept. 15, 2015 and Sept. 13, 2019.
Winston-Salem Police Department detectives responded and assumed investigative responsibility of this incident. Mr. Thompson was charged with Common Law Robbery and is being held at the Forsyth County Detention Center under a $20,000 secured bond. His preliminary court date is set for October 15, 2020. Mr. Thompson’s arrest photograph is attached to this release.
Authorities are asking that anyone with information regarding this investigation contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.
