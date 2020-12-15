Greensboro Police have arrested Joel Adam McCarthy, 30 years old, of Winston Salem in connection with the Sept. 8, 2018 shooting at Lucky 7 Sports Bar in Greensboro, NC.
McCarthy is charged with First Degree Murder and Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill. McCarthy is currently being held at the Guilford County Jail with no bond.
According to reports, at 12:23am on 09/08/2018, Police responded to Lucky 7 Sports Bar, located at 3407 West Gate City Boulevard, in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival Police found evidence of a shooting. Shortly after, Police were notified of two gunshot victims who were taken by personal vehicles to a local hospital where they are being treated for their injuries.
One victim from the shooting at Lucky 7 Sports Bar, Jaylan Irvin Lassiter-22 years of age of Durham NC., succumbed to his injuries. The aggravated assault was upgraded to a homicide investigation. The second victim of the shooting was treated and released from the hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.