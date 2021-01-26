The Greensboro Justice Coalition invites the community to participate in a celebration of Marcus Deon Smith’s life and birth! Join us at Beloved Community Center, 417 Arlington Street, at 12:30pm Sat., Jan. 30, 2021, for a parade and tribute for Marcus on what would have been his 41st birthday.
Marcus Deon Smith was fatally restrained by the Greensboro Police on September 8, 2018 as he asked for help while experiencing overwhelming mental circumstances. Smith’s family continues to wait for a settlement while the Greensboro community continues to pay taxes that go to defense of the case instead of the justice we seek.
Help us hold a true celebration for Marcus’ birthday: one where we join together as a community by uplifting his life and demanding justice. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing!
In addition, the Greensboro Justice Coalition will be holding a series of virtual rallies in honor of Marcus Smith’s life and our fight for justice.
Join us Thurs., Jan. 28th to begin discussing the legal case regarding Smith’s death in more detail and discuss further steps. Come participate in the community effort to attain a settlement for the family and justice for the community!
Please check in with Beloved Community Center’s Facebook page for more information!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.