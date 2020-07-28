LYTM Photography documents the art of ‘The United States of Racism’

Karen Ashley said she first noticed racism when she was 12 years old.
“I saw it in myself first at this age, and it stuck with me to start being more aware of what I had been taught,” she said. “I started questioning my surroundings and challenging myself to grow beyond them.”
When she was in college at Appalachian State University, she said she was “knocked over” by racism. Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor, and author was the convocation speaker at App State, and she said after reading his book “Night,” her eyes were fully opened to the horrors of racism and prejudice.
“Racism and prejudice are the evil in this world,” Ashley said. “And when the whole thing happened with Novant, I realized how deep [racism] is in corporate America.”
In early 2018, Ashley reported a racist comment at her job, and she alleged that after she reported the racist comment, her supervisors engaged in retaliatory behavior.
“If the leader in an organization is racist or any leader in that organization, we need to understand that a racist mindset is creating and feeding a system meant to hold all of us down,” she said. “Because when one of us is damned by the systemic racism that they do not want you to see, we are all held down. Systemic racism is not meant to be seen— it is embedded—if there is one racist leader of the organization, it profoundly affects the entire organization.”
She resigned from that job this past February “after it was obvious they were going to keep trying to push me out,” and planned to jump back into her love of photography. During the #OccupyWSNC movement and those demanding justice for John Neville, an inmate who died after being in the care of five former detention officers and one nurse at the Forsyth County Detention Center, Ashley said her passion for documenting the world around her grew into somewhat of a calling. That is when she and her partner and co-founder Robert Talley AKA Bobby Danger decided to revive a project they had started last year, called “The United States of Racism (USOR). ”
“In general, this movement really solidified my commitment because it connected us with like-minded people fighting for the same things we are,” Ashley said. “The anniversary of the death of Eric Garner is the day we launched USOR initially. The murder of George Floyd immediately following the incident with Amy Cooper weaponizing her racism in Central Park revived me more than this. And we lost our collective income because of COVID-19, so we put all our energy toward relaunching our campaign. We never stopped building it, just didn’t push as hard for funding when we were both working full time and growing it with what we had to contribute together. The murder of John Neville being so close and the educational emphasis within the #OccupyWSNC movement has re-fueled our mission and connected us to this community in a way we were not able to connect before.”
According to the flyer, “The United States of Racism” is “an exhibition of art, photography, design, and narratives meant to answer the collective call for artists to do what it takes in order to shed light on the various ‘states’ of racism in our society. We plan to shed light on the various ‘states’ of racism in our society, partnering with local, Black-owned businesses to support their funding with proceeds made at the exhibitions we hold, and ultimately, evoke lasting change in our communities and our country.”
One of those Black-owned businesses is the SHARE Co-op, which Ashley said would be the first place in Winston-Salem that they would like to display their work.
Ashley said that each piece of her partner’s powerful artwork would include a narrative (which she is in charge of writing) for historical context.
“We currently have several galleries already anticipating the completion of the work,” the flyer states. “We plan to eventually grow this into a comprehensive platform for artists from all walks of life, who want to use their talents for racial, social and economic justice.”
Ashley is a photographer, and she first started pursuing photography when she was 16 years old, living in Sweden.
“That exposed me to people of all different colors and cultural identities,” she said. “But, I spent my formative years in Greensboro, where I witnessed a lot of nuances, racism—things I was told were over and done.”
She has her own photography company called LYTM Photography, which is an acronym for “Love You The Most.”
“My logo comes from my grandmother’s handwriting,” Ashley continued. Talley designed the logo digitally by scanning the last letter Ashley’s grandmother wrote her.
“I would say Robert helped me believe in myself and take my photography more seriously,” Ashley said. “The logo is really what restarted my interest in photography. Robert being the artist that he is, he saw things in my photographs that I did not see. He would see photographs hidden on my hard drive. But when he made this logo come alive, it was significant.”
“Love you the most” is something that Ashley’s grandmother would always sign her letters “LYTM.”
“She would also say: Love them the most when they deserve it the least,” Ashley said. “And if we apply that to the current climate, we can see that there are many people who need help that they are not getting simply because of a lack of access to things like mental health services. That means they need more love, not less. A lot of people are in crisis and traumatized right now because we as a society do not know how to deal with trauma.”
Ashley said she enjoys documenting Talley’s art.
“I love taking pictures of him painting,” she said. “Part of the reason why I love photography is because I can capture people in their element—candid shots are my favorite. Any artist, or human for that matter, in their element creates a beautiful photo.”
Another part of her involvement in documenting Talley’s work is by writing the narrative and helping him tell his story.
“It is profound; he has been through way too much, which is why he is so humble,” Ashley said. “We have both been through a lot. We have had to realize the different things we have been through, but the trauma is the same, the need for healing is the same.”
Even Ashley said that her passion for activism started when she was still at App State, trying to get legislation passed in the Student Government Association to help prevent drunken driving following the death of her close friend, Katie Savino, during her freshman year. However, Talley had not been openly active in social justice before the #OccupyWSNC movement.
“He always protested through his art but never in this capacity,” Ashley noted. “He has been energized by it and touched deeply by the John Neville murder.”
Delving into their arts have ignited that flame of activism within both of them.
“I am really proud of him getting out of his shell from here, he is not used to being in the spotlight,” Ashley said of Talley. “When we came home from the [Raleigh] mural, I was in tears because it was so good to see him so proud and recognized. It was his first mural commission and part of history.”
The movement has motivated them to get more involved and even put together something to give back. Ashley said the daily marches to the detention center and protesters’ empathy to the incarcerated population inspired her and Talley to organize a mobile art show for the inmates to look out their small windows and see art.
“As long as demands continue to remain unmet, our plans to curate and coordinate a mobile art show for the inmates, and what we want it to do is give them something that may provide them with hope and make them feel less alone and scared,” she said. “The date is TBD, and we need more connections to Winston-Salem artists to help us.”
For those interested in submitting their artwork to be considered for this unique, one-of-a-kind show, contact Ashley and Talley via email at, unitedstatesifracism@gmail.com.
“But really, what we are looking for is people that can do quick stuff, maybe come out here and paint on a bedsheet,” Ashley said. “It can really be on anything someone feels comfortable carrying but large enough to be viewed from afar.”
She said that all artists are welcome to submit, but most of the art would be centered around Black artists and their works.
“We want to keep drawing attention to the damages racism causes, we are not going to stop,” she said of the United States of Racism project. “We eventually want this to be our full-time job and take it on the road.”
“Our work is ultimately for him, and his generation,” Ashley said, motioning to her 10-year-old, who is half Black.
“Racist people are going extinct,” Talley said. “Right now, we are going through a growing pain. That is why things are going the way they are going now. Many people are starting to see the humanity in other people.”
Talley and Ashley said they would be using the platform FundBlackFounders.com, which is a crowdfunding platform for other Black founders. Ashley said for folks to stay tuned via Instagram for their new video, which will be debuting soon, discussing the project more in-depth. Ashley said to also stay tuned for the mobile art show for the inmates at the detention center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.