Luxurious Locks: The Big Hair Ball returns to the Triad

The Guild and Junior Guild of Family Service of Greensboro will host their 10th annual Big Hair Ball, on April 2, at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex’s Special Events Center.
Glitz, glam, and a ton of hair spray reinforce the runway event, which returns—tastefully—with “An Epicurean Style.” Part service project, part fundraiser—like a Greensboro Met Gala—the annual fashion show uses big hair to bring in money, having raised nearly $1.5 million since its inception in 2013.
Volunteers and sponsors bring life to the party, which, beneath the glitter and fluff, helps fund Family Service of the Piedmont, a nonprofit agency addressing issues of domestic violence, child abuse, mental health, and financial stability. “Our work is expansive,” said Tom Campbell, FSP President and CEO. “More than 170 highly-trained counselors and staff members work with clients at 15 locations across the Triad to serve more than 19,000 local children and adults each year.”
Praising the partnerships with the Family Service of Greensboro Guild and Junior Guild, “We can’t thank these volunteer groups enough for their incredible contributions to our work,” Campbell said, giving special recognition to the BHB Executive Director, Indira Lindsay Roberts. “The volunteer work she contributes is a full-time job in and of itself,” he added. “Her vision and enthusiasm are incredible!”
Roberts,(a modern fashionista raised amongst Greensboro old guard clothiers like Brownhill’s and Montaldo’s), happily shares that spotlight with the sponsors and guild members who help make it happen—notably Carolyn Woodruff and her husband, the late Dwight Ensley. Woodruff Family Law Group and ValuePointe.biz are among the top sponsors for 2022, which also include: Lenny Peters Foundation and Bethany Medical Center, and PNC Financial Services Group.
The team effort extends to models, designers, and makeup artists who whip inspirative sources of sponsorship industries with thematic references into outsize hairdos and outré outfits. Models themselves are plucked from members of the Junior Guild. “They’re a group of high school-aged girls who volunteer their time to Family Service of the Piedmont,” Roberts said. “To qualify as a model, the girls must put in a certain number of volunteer hours.”
Prizes are awarded for various categories. In 2020, a floral number from The Scout Guide Triad and ABBA Design took home the top prizes for Team Spirit, Most Creatives, and Best Overall Team. Meanwhile, North Elm Animal Hospital took the “Landmark Vision” theme quite literally, showcasing a trio of models dressed as Niagara Falls, Time Square, and the Taj Mahal.
For 2021, the BHB took a pause and a “Safe at Home” approach to its theme. Reflecting on the thematic lineage thus far, including Metro-Retro, Midnight at the Oasis, Cirque du Bal, and Muses of the Sea, Roberts is excited to mark its 2022 return with taste. “An Epicurean Style,” if you will. “This year’s looks are inspired by food,” she explained, hinting at outfits that will “embody everything from caviar to Atlantic cod to s’mores.”
Starting in 2013, with 300 guests and a more general glam rock vibe in lieu of an official theme, the Big Hair Ball has grown to host more than 1,100 attendees. “When the Big Hair Ball began, it was an idea that was different and not like anything Greensboro had seen,” Roberts recalled of her rise as BHB director. “Georgia Lineback (past President of the Guild of Family Service) asked me if I would chair the BHB in its third year; and of course, I said yes because of my love of fashion, hair, and makeup.”
Roberts enlisted the help of Lex Kulman as co-chair at the start. Donna Perkins is the honorary chair for 2022. Together, they developed themes and enhanced figures. The 2015 “Old Hollywood” Big Hair Ball raised $120,000, the 2020 “Landmark Vision” raised $320,000. “From there, our trajectory has taken off and we’re on our way to net $500,000,” Roberts noted.
Tickets to the ball are still on sale. But Roberts emphasizes other ways to get involved. “Our raffle, Fund-A-Need, and People’s Choice Award voting are open now,” she explained of the fundraising prize-packs. Tickets to the Big Hair Ball aren’t necessary to participate, though the raffles and auction will close during the event.
For Campbell, the Big Hair Ball serves as a beacon. ”Every community member who invests in a sponsorship or purchases a ticket is helping us build safe and healthy families in Guilford County,” he said. “And more than 89 cents of each dollar Family Service receives goes directly to support our programs for local children and families.”
He’s also excited to further enjoy epicurean delights, and fundraise for FSP, with the annual Greensboro Oyster Roast returning after a two-year hiatus. “We’re looking forward to gathering with community members and enjoying an evening of great food and dancing,” he said of the event to be held in the Irving Park neighborhood of Greensboro. “We’re still accepting sponsorships for this event and plan to open up individual tickets soon.”
The Big Hair Ball comes to the Greensboro Coliseum on April 2, with corresponding raffles closing at 8:30 p.m. The Greensboro Oyster Roast rolls on April 29.
