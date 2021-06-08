GREENSBORO, NC (June 8, 2021) – The Love Your Block initiative, a City-sponsored program that helps revitalize the community one neighborhood at a time, will be in Benbow Park from 8 am to 3 pm, Sat., June 12. The City’s Field Operations Department will have trucks available on Eton Drive to remove bulk trash, household hazardous waste, and yard waste.
This is the second time Love Your Block traveled to Benbow Park since its inception in 2020. The program was inspired by community leaders working with Councilwoman Sharon Hightower to address problems that affected neighborhood quality of life. Neighborhoods lead the work, which could include educating neighbors about waste and recycling schedules, helping elderly residents with yard work, or even cleaning graffiti.
Benbow Park will be the sixth city neighborhood that the initiative has reached this year. So far in 2021, Field Operations has removed 8.75 tons of trash, 257 gallons of paint or oils, 40 tires, and 30 televisions and computers. There are four more neighbors scheduled to be a part of Love Your Block later this year.
“Our crews roll through these neighborhoods every day. We’re proud to be able to support our neighbors and help beautify their streets through Love Your Block,” said Field Operations Director Julio Delgado.
