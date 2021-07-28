Long Shot: From Greensboro to Hollywood cameraman

Seaton Trotter is proof and hope for other Triad artists that it doesn’t matter where you start, but it’s about where you end up and where you’re going.
Trotter, a Greensboro native now living in Los Angeles and working as a Camera Assistant in Hollywood, has reached a milestone in his nine years of commercial, film, and television experience. Trotter has decided to pursue his career further as a Director and Producer, recently producing a short film, If Only.
“When my sister, Laine was in high school, she was taking a photography course. I saw her passion and I wanted a little taste of what that felt like. When she was out one day, I stole her camera, grabbed a roll of film, and began taking photos in our backyard,” he said. “I instantly fell in love. Not when I saw the photos but during the process. I was creating these little time capsules in my mind.”
While Trotter was in high school, he attended the High Point Middle College of Entertainment and Technology where they had a television-broadcasting program.
“It was here that I realized I could tell a much broader story with motion and video. By creating these news packages at the Middle College, I was able to go out into the field. One time I did a piece on gas prices skyrocketing. So I went to a local gas station and interviewed the owner and customers, got some b-roll of the signs and prices, took it all back and edited it. I was essentially telling a story,” said Trotter. “Nearing the end of high school, my parents, teachers, friends, strangers for that matter are all asking me what I’m going to do with my life, and to be honest, I had no idea at that time. Later on, that feeling gave me inspiration for a feature film I’m currently working on.”
Originally, Trotter thought he would go into journalism, so he applied for an internship at WGHP FOX8 in High Point. When he found out he didn’t get in, he was saddened by the news but didn’t let it keep his spirits down.
“I went to the community college in Boone for a while, in hopes of transferring to Appalachian State to study. I was lost. I got into some trouble on New Year’s in 2008, so my dad was like ‘look, you’re not focused on college at all. Go travel, take a break and figure things out,” said Trotter.
While taking the advice of his father, Trotter found himself on a cattle ranch in the middle of nowhere as a ranch hand, just him and the horses, completely removing himself from society in hopes of figuring out what he wanted out of life.
“Turns out this ranch in Wyoming calls me, so I pack up all my stuff and drive across the country. My parents smack the back of the truck and wish me luck. I was like okay, that’s crazy for parents to do, but they believed in me enough to know I was going to be okay,” Trotter said. “I get out there, working on this cattle ranch in the middle of Wyoming having the time of my life, humbled by these horses and the western ways of life. We are 50 miles outside town when six white production trucks roll up to the neighboring ranch. They tell us, ‘Hey, we are doing a “24-hour time-lapse Super Bowl commercial for BP, we need somebody to watch the camera overnight.’ Immediately I’m like ‘me!,’ I know little about the land, but I have bear spray, a spotlight, and a small knife.”
While doing so, Trotter talks with the Camera Assistant about film and everything that goes into the process from the critical technical elements to the continuity of the story.
“It’s not just turning on the TV and it’s there. There is so much that goes into it. It clicked at that very moment,” he said. “I mean I had the photography passion, the storytelling passion, and a passion for the process.”
Fueled with excitement, Trotter ended up in Wilmington where he attended Cape Fear Community College for two years with the plan of transferring to the University of North Carolina-Wilmington for their film studies program.
“One of my good buddies Matt Kerr called me and said, ‘Hey Seaton, there is this film internship opportunity in San Francisco, do you want to go?’ There was no doubt in my mind that I wasn’t going to take this opportunity. It doesn’t come around often,” he said. “Matt’s sister’s best friend’s younger sister was producing this movie called About Cherry with James Franco. It’s just so weird how things happen.”
Halting his transfer, Trotter talked to his dad about his decision before packing his stuff up once again and driving cross-country to San Francisco with Matt to work on About Cherry for roughly three months.
“My parents have been my biggest supporters in my journey, especially during this time. I had to make them proud,” he said.
While on set, Trotter hit it off with the Assistant Director, Jeremy Stewart, and was invited to help on-set for his next film, Fruitvale Station starring Michael B. Jordan.
“This time around I was getting paid, driving a production truck. It was on that set where I met the incredibly kind and talented Cinematographer Rachel Morrison, ASC., who would later go on to shoot Mudbound and Black Panther,” he said. “Fruitvale Station is also where I met my wife, Erica Brady, who was a Producer’s Assistant at the time and who is now my producing partner.”
According to Trotter, Morrison took a “liking” to him, offered him a new job which prompted him to move to Los Angeles.
“She hired me into the camera department for the movie DOPE. My job consisted of marking the actors, maintaining our gear, and as most people are familiar with, clapping the slate before each take,” he explained of his duties. “DOPE was a turning point for me because I joined the camera union and solidified a steady career for myself.”
In the early part of the year, Trotter worked on the television show Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail on TBS starring Daniel Radcliff (Harry Potter) and Steve Buscemi (Fargo).
“I had a blast being able to work with Daniel. He was the kindest, most humble, prepared and professional actor that I have worked with. I learned so much on that set.”
The overall experience has helped Trotter in deciding what he wants to do, or as he says “more importantly, what not to do,” when it comes to his forthcoming productions and projects.
“I came out here to tell stories, and I am determined to do just that. We recently made a short film titled If Only that you can check out on Vimeo. I’m at the point in my career where I am able to make the leap towards Producing and Directing my own films and television shows, alongside my wife, Erica, and my sister-in-law who is my co-writer,” he said. “Her dialogue is out of this world. I couldn’t ask for any two people that are any more talented to collaborate and bring these stories to life with. It is all very exciting and very intimidating at the same time.”
While interviewing Trotter, he was en route to a ranch to meet with Tad Griffith, a stuntman whom he had met on Miracle Workers.
“He is the horse guy in Hollywood. He was Zorro’s stunt double and did work on John Wick, Seabiscuit, 300, and many others,” he said. “It really hits home and takes it all full circle for me to now be making a film that partly takes place on a cattle ranch.”
When asked of the advice Trotter has for other artists that feel stuck or without direction, especially in the Triad, he said, “It is hard to get into the door of this particular industry and truly I got lucky. You have to put yourself out there and show others what you are passionate about. If you want something bad enough you can have it, but you’re going to have to work hard. You never know the next person you’re going to meet; it gives you an additional incentive to be kind, and that is what we need more of in this world.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.