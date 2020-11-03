GREENSBORO, NC (November 3, 2020) – The 2045 Metropolitan Transportation Plan (MTP) and the Greensboro Urban Area Comprehensive Transportation Plan are available for review and public comment until December 1. View the plans at www.guampo.org.
The Greensboro Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) will hold a virtual meeting to preview the MTP and take questions and comments from 12:30-1:30 pm, Thursday, November 19, streaming live on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/GreensboroMPO.
The Metropolitan Transportation Plan is a long-range planning document that details transportation improvements to take place over the next 20 years. The MTP forecasts the needs for roadways, public transit, bicycles, and pedestrians and develops projects and programs to accommodate future growth. The plan evaluates project and program recommendations, analyzes the potential environmental impact due to implementation, and recommends future funding allocations.
The Comprehensive Transportation Plan is a series of maps displaying long-term recommendations for highways, bicycle and pedestrian facilities, public transportation, and passenger rail projects.
Comments may be submitted at www.guampo.org or by mail to Greensboro Urban Area MPO, Attention: 2045 MTP and CTP, P.O. Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136 or by email to guampo@greensboro-nc.gov. If you need any special services related to the virtual meeting, call Transportation Planning Engineer Lydia McIntyre 336-373-3117 one week in advance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.