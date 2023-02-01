Trauma, an independent drama that marks the debut release of the Greensboro-based CMB Studios, will enjoy its world premiere Friday at The Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene Street, Greensboro. Tickets are $25 (general admission) and $100 (Trauma VIP Premiere Experience). Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and advance tickets are available here: https://carolinatheatre.com/event/96201avhbrlkvrbqdmrmkrtnnbpdvnjlh/.
This gritty independent drama focuses on Travis (Christopher Bray), a tormented U.S. Army combat veteran unable to readjust to civilian life after his military service. His marriage falls apart, he becomes addicted to drugs, and his very sanity hangs in the balance. He attempts to turn his life around with the help of some of his fellow veterans, but many — like him — have descended into addiction and despair. Travis desperately seeks redemption, but the considerable emotional and physical obstacles he faces — some of his own doing — threaten to destroy him.
Trauma was written, produced, directed, and edited by Bray, himself an Army veteran and the founder of CMB Studios in Greensboro. A life-long devotee of cinema, he found his inspiration in such filmmakers as Quentin Tarantino and M. Night Shyamalan, who have always operated as independents even when working within the studio system. Having previously made three short films — Unrest, Russian Roulette, and Knock Knock — Bray and CMB Studios were recognized last August as Newcomer Business of the Year by the Triad Minority Business Network.
“My inspiration for this film was to bring the authentic truth about a very common epidemic in our Veterans community (regarding) mental health,” Bray explained. “I am pleased with the film, but the end result is what change can this film make with igniting a real change in how veterans are seen and treated in the country they served.”
As CMB Studios is headquartered here, “Trauma was shot in Greensboro but mostly shot in Axton, VA, where my family allowed me to use numerous properties for the artistic visual texture of a gritty rural town,” Bray said. “The cast is all local talent from Greensboro, Winston-Salem, High Point, Charlotte, Raleigh, and Durham. There is potential and talent in the region, of course, but my goal is to bring film machines to the Triad. This is where acting studios train and develop great talent at the industry standard. This was my cast’s first time onscreen also, but as a director, I knew I had to challenge and develop rapidly.”
“There were a lot of unforeseen hurdles during production,” he admitted. “We had a tornado on our second day of production. There was no air-conditioning or WiFi in the location we all stayed at. I wanted to distress the cast before they hit set and it worked out perfectly!”
The “Trauma VIP Experience” at the Carolina Theatre includes a “meet-and-greet” in the Renaissance Room with members of the cast and crew. It is a catered event with step and repeat photo backdrops, cast and crew, a Q&A session with cast and crew members (including Bray), along with an autographed Trauma movie poster, and prime seating.
For more information, call (336) 333-2605 or visit the official Carolina Theatre website at www.carolinatheatre.com/. The official CMB Studios Instagram page is @cmbstudios..
See Mark Burger’s reviews of current movies. © 2022, Mark Burger.
