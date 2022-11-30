In November, Greensboro started enforcing an ordinance approved by its city council in late June, fining $25 for “properties that leave recycling and/or refuse containers at the curb after their service day.”
Several councilmembers have expressed uncertainty over whether there’s any legal way of preventing predatory landlords from profiting from the fines.
On June 21, the “022-586 Ordinance to Amend Chapter 25 of the GSO Code of Ordinances Amending Solid Waste Fees” was moved by District 2’s Goldie Wells, seconded by at-large councilmember Marikay Abuzuaiter, and passed unanimously.
A June 27 press release stated “the City will begin charging a $25 fee for trash and recycling containers that are left at the curb in violation of the 7-7-7 rule” and explained that the ordinance requires containers to be placed at the curb after 7 p.m. the night before that street’s service day and that trash and recycling receptacles must be at the curb by 7 a.m. that day and removed within 12 hours.
It then stated:
“Residents will receive a warning for the first violation, but additional occurrences will be charged a $25 fee each time City crews have to roll their carts from the curb. For safety and aesthetic reasons, City Council approved the fee at its June 21 meeting to prevent containers from being left in the street. While the 7-7-7 rule has been in effect for some time, it previously had no official enforcement.”
Although subsequently used by the media, the phrase “7-7-7 rule” does not appear in the ordinance.
Later that day, the following update was posted to the City’s Facebook page.
The City of Greensboro thanks residents for sharing thoughts and concerns about the recently adopted trash and recycling cart roll back fee. In response, the Field Operations Department will delay enforcement of the fee for 120 days. A public education campaign will be provided, so residents can learn about the policy and how it will be enforced.
The roll back fee of $25 was developed to help address neighbors’ complaints that some households leave carts in the street indefinitely for days or weeks. Field Operations receives approximately 350 complaints each year about this issue, but previously had no way to enforce the local ordinance that specifies how long you can leave your trash and recycling containers at the curb.
Field Operations Director Julio Delgado said the new fee will not be assessed to residents who need a little bit more time to set out or bring back their carts due to busy schedules or other limitations. The department will focus on those households that have left their carts out for extended periods of time and are causing a nuisance to the neighborhood.
“The intent is not to punish people who want to put their can out 4-5 hours early because they have to work. The program is to make the community better,” Delgado said.
In October, a tab titled Trash & Recycling Container Compliance Program was added to the Field Operations subpage of the City of Greensboro website, stating that Field Operations “will begin enforcing the City’s Trash and Recycling Container Compliance program on November 1, 2022” and that a $25 fee “may be issued to households who leave trash or recycling containers in the street for more than 48 hours per week.”
It also stated that the fee is “$25 per occurrence” and households “will receive one warning and a courtesy removal of containers per rolling calendar year.”
On November 9, YES! Weekly contacted Mayor Nancy Vaughan to ask how this fee would be applied, particularly to tenants. For example, if four containers are left on the curb past 48 hours at a property, is the property owner fined $25 for a single occurrence, or $100 for the four containers? YES! Weekly also asked if, should a fine of $25 be imposed on that property, does the city have a regulation, or even a recommendation, against the property owner charging each of their four tenants $25 and thus collecting $100? And is there anything to prevent landlords from charging an extra service fee or other penalties for collecting that money?
On Nov. 10, Vaughan forwarded a response from Delgado, who stated that the city “has no procedure or restrictions on how the property owner collects the service fee from their tenants.”
On November 11, Assistant City Manager Chris Wilson clarified that “Field Ops would just do one fee per visit regardless of the number of containers out.”
Between November 1st and November 15, multiple Greensboro home and apartment renters received notices from property owners and managers quoting the following statement from the City of Greensboro:
“In response to ongoing concerns from neighbors, the Field Operations Department will begin enforcing the City’s Trash and Recycling Container Compliance program on November 1. A $25 fee may be issued to households who repeatedly leave trash or recycling containers in the street for more than 48 hours per week, creating a nuisance to the neighborhood. In order to avoid a fee, residents should be sure your trash and recycling containers are at the curb no more than 48 hours – from 7 a.m. the day before service to 7 a.m. the day after your service day. This 48-hour window is twice as long as the previous policy, giving residents more flexibility. The Trash and Recycling Container Compliance program is complaint-driven, meaning residents will identify where trash and recycling containers are creating a nuisance. The Field Operations Department will provide a warning for the first violation and a courtesy removal of containers out of the right-of-way. After that, each occurrence will be charged a $25 fee if City staff have to remove containers from the curb. This will be a rolling 12-month fee; if no violations take place within one year of the previous fee, the resident will again receive a warning for the next violation. City staff will follow up on complaints reported to the City’s Contact Center at 336-373-CITY (2489). Staff will not patrol neighborhoods, but when they investigate a complaint, they will leave notices for any containers left on the street in the immediate vicinity.”
While the notices sent by property owner to tenants state that the cost of the fine will be passed on to the tenants, none seen by YES! Weekly clarified whether $25 would be charged to each tenant at a multi-unit address, or divided between them. If a landlord has 20 tenants at one address, and charges them each $25, that’s a profit of $475.
When contacted by YES! Weekly, District 5 council representative Tammi Thurm called the question of landlords profiting from these fines “a good one that nobody’s brought up before.”
Thurm said she has spoken to Assistant City Manager Wilson. “He doesn’t know whether the state would allow us to regulate that or not, but is going to get Legal to look at it. If we can do it, I’m happy to sponsor an amendment of that nature. I do think there’s room for abuse there, and we at very least want to regulate or mitigate that as best we can. Perhaps we can make it part of the policy that the owners of rental properties can only pass on a ten-percent penalty.”
Thurm cautioned that she did not expect to get an answer to this question until after the Thanksgiving holiday.
“You legally can’t stop somebody who is a private individual from taking advantage of people”, said District 1’s Sharon Hightower when asked about this subject. “If you could, we’d have fewer slumlords taking advantage of folks who either pay abusively high rent, or pay more affordable rent but get no services. Can we enforce some of that?”
Hightower then offered insight into how the ordinance was created.
“This was something discussed with Dale when he was still here,” said Hightower, referring to Dale Wyrick, the city’s first Director of Field Operations, who retired in 2021. “Dale and Goldie and I sat with Legal and had discussions around this. We knew there was a serious problem with trash containers being left out too long. They sit on sidewalks all week and people have to walk around them, or even in the road, where people have to maneuver around them in their cars. And when they’re left out there, storms like the one coming through now can easily turn them over, spilling trash everywhere and creating an even greater public health hazard.”
Hightower acknowledged that can also happen to trash receptacles in yards, “but it’s less likely there, as it’s often more secured, and the building acts as a windbreak.”
Hightower insisted that the decision to impose fines was not made lightly. “We checked other municipalities, and it seemed like everywhere else had high roll-back fees. And Goldie and I said, because we know where these trash cans are being left, we don’t want it to be a monetary burden. We didn’t want those high fees other cities have but needed to do something to get people’s attention. Once people are aware of it, I think they’re going to say ‘okay, if they’re going to do that, I’m going to be careful to roll my can back.’ And bingo, problem solved.”
She acknowledged that some landlords may try to profit from the ordinance.
“Will there be some who say to their tenants, okay, I gotta pay this $25 fee, so it’s gonna cost you a hundred dollars? Yes, probably. But let me tell you about something else I had to step in the middle of and put a stop to. I had one landlord in my district who was charging $75 a trash bag to people who weren’t putting their trash in the dumpster. This was a place where some people were taking their trash to the dumpster and some were not, with no way to determine who was doing which, and the landlord was going to charge all the residents $75 each for every trash bag not taken to the dumpster. There’s always going to be abuse, and we’ll do what we can when it happens, but I think this new ordinance is a necessary thing, and not something we created lightly.”
Ian McDowell is the author of two published novels, numerous anthologized short stories, and a whole lot of nonfiction and journalism, some of which he’s proud of and none of which he’s ashamed of.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.