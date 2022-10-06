Heart disease and stroke are largely preventable by managing your vital health numbers and making heart healthy lifestyle changes. The Winston-Salem Heart & Stroke Walk is coming to back to Bailey Park in Downtown Winston-Salem on Sunday, October 23. Come walk with us!
All the fun begins at 1 p.m. and the Walk begins at 2 p.m. We’ll be celebrating heart disease and stroke survivors, honoring those who could not be with us, and free blood pressure screenings will be available on-site. Bring your friends, family and co-workers to walk the 1, 2 or 4 mile walk and don’t miss out on the Mascot Dance-Off, Kid’s Zone, DJ music, healthy cooking demonstrations with our Triad Mobile Kitchen Chef, and you can even dress your doggie for the Puparazzi Parade. Register today at www.WinstonSalemHeartWalk.org.
Thank you to our Healthy for Good Sponsors, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and MedCost, and our Forsyth Life is Why Sponsor, Novant Health, for making the Winston-Salem Heart & Stroke Walk possible.
With every step you take and every dollar you raise, you are a part of the solution for a world of longer, healthier lives. Thank you for being a lifesaver!
When it comes to simple ways to be healthy, walking is all the rage. Follow these tips getting started and learn more about fitness walking with the American Heart Association.
You can get active in lots of ways, but walking is one of the easiest! For most people, it’s safe, easy to stick with, and low- or no-cost. It doesn’t require any special skills or equipment. For such a simple activity, it has so many benefits.
Research has shown that walking at a lively pace at least 150 minutes a week can help you:
- Think better, feel better and sleep better.
- Reduce your risk of serious diseases like heart disease, stroke, diabetes and several types of cancer.
- Improve your blood pressure, blood sugar and blood cholesterol levels.
- Increase your energy and stamina.
- Improve your mental and emotional well-being and reduce risk of depression.
- Improve memory and reduce your risk of dementia.
- Boost bone strength and reduce your risk of osteoporosis.
- Prevent weight gain.
If 150 minutes sounds like a lot, remember that even short activity sessions can be added up over the week to reach this goal. And it’s easy to fit in a few minutes of walking a several times a day.
How to walk for fitness
- Gear up. All you need to get started are comfortable clothes and supportive shoes. Keep your cool by layering clothing, because exercise raises your body’s temperature. Shoes designed for walking or running are best, but not required. Just make sure you have a little wiggle room (about half an inch) between your longest toe and the end of the shoe. Avoid cotton socks because they retain moisture and can lead to blisters. (Who knew?!)
- Easy does it. If you’re out of shape, begin with short distances. Start with a stroll that feels comfortable (perhaps 10-15 minutes) and gradually increase your time or distance. If it’s easier on your body and your schedule, stick with a couple of 10- to 20-minute walks a day instead of one long walk.
- Focus on form. Keep your head lifted (no texting!), abs engaged, and shoulders relaxed. Swing your arms naturally. Avoid carrying heavy items or hand weights because they can put extra stress on your elbows and shoulders – try a backpack instead. Stick to a comfortable, natural stride.
- Breathe. If you can’t talk or catch your breath while walking, slow down. At first, forget about speed. Just get out there and walk!
- Pick up the pace. To warm up, walk at an easy pace for the first several minutes. Then gradually increase your speed.
- Add variety and challenge. Try brisk intervals. For example, walk one block fast, two blocks slow and repeat several times. Over time you’ll be able to add more fast intervals with shorter recovery periods. Walking hills or stairs is a great way to increase muscle tone and burn more calories.
- Stretch. The end of your walk is a great time to stretch since your body is warmed up. Stretch your hamstrings, calves, chest, shoulders and back. Hold each stretch for 15 to 30 seconds.
- Track your progress. Fit walking into your schedule whenever you can. That may mean three several short walks a day. When you can fit it in, longer walks will help you improve your stamina. Just remember your overall goal is at least 150 minutes each week.
Just Walk
Maybe you haven’t been active for a while. No problem! Just get started. It’s not all or nothing… it’s step by step. Even if you’re already active, here are some easy ways you can add more steps into your day:
- Grab the leash and take the dog out for a walk.
- Forget about rock star parking. Park a bit farther from the entrance to your workplace, school, grocery store, restaurants, etc.
- Take the stairs instead of the elevator, even if just for one or two floors.
- Catch up with a friend by walking around the block while you chat on the phone.
We’ll see you at the Start Line on October 23rd!
