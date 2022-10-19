Jessica Cancino, an alumna of the University of North Carolina School of the Arts (UNCSA) School of Design & Production, was awarded one of seven grants from the 1/52 Project, which aspires to support designers of color as they foster their careers in the realm of theater. Each grant is worth up to $15,000, totaling $100,000.
The 1/52 Project provides financial support to emerging designers from traditionally excluded groups of artists, with the intent of diversifying and fortifying the Broadway design community. The project’s funding emanates from designers with currently running Broadway productions who are asked to donate one week’s worth of their royalties to the 1/52 fund. Applicants were selected based on talent, creativity, innovation, and potential for future excellence in the professional theatrical field. Cancino and other recipients were honored at a reception in New York City earlier this month.
“I am honored to be selected as one of the inaugural grant recipients,” said Cancino, who received her BFA in scene design from UNCSA in 2016, said. “I believe that a supportive multicultural community is an integral part of our development as artists. The grant creates opportunities by not only providing financial support but also providing exposure for its recipients.”
The 1/52 Project was founded by acclaimed set designer Beowulf Boritt in partnership with TheFrontOffice Foundation. Boritt won a Tony Award in 2014 for Best Scenic Design for a Play for Act One, based on Moss Hart’s autobiography. He also received additional Tony nominations for Kander and Ebb’s The Scottsboro Boys, Selina Fillinger’s POTUS, Evan Cabnet’s production of Therese Raquin, and Korie and Lapine’s Flying Over Sunset, which reunited him with Act One’s James Lapine and earned Boritt a Drama Desk Award.
“I know I am extraordinarily lucky to be able to make a living as a theater designer, much less have the opportunity to do it on Broadway,” said Boritt. “Part of that luck was being born a middle-class white boy. The goal of the 1/52 Project is to give a little encouragement to a talented group of early career designers for whom doors may open less easily. In supporting them, we hope to strengthen and diversify the profession. I’m immensely grateful for the generosity of the Broadway community for funding the idea and the hard work of the 1/52 Grant Committee for the impossible task of choosing from a large group of very talented applicants.”
Boritt indicated that he was personally impressed by Cancino’s work and has commissioned her as an associate designer to remount an off-Broadway Yiddish production of the musical classic Fiddler on the Roof next month.
“I aspire to collaborate with artists to help bring forth new voices and help share our stories,” said the Venezuelan-born Cancino. “Using storytelling as a vehicle, we get to explore deep truths to create paths for connection and healing, inviting people to feel and see themselves authentically as worthy to take up space.”
“I believe Jessica has a unique and important point of view in regard to her work that she continues to develop and explore,” observed John Coyne, UNCSA’s director of scene design. “Merging her insights as a female Venezuelan artist, who recently became a U.S. citizen, with her artistic voice, Jessica is on a path to continue to make important contributions within our industry. I believe the 1/52 Project Grant will help Jessica continue to establish herself within our theater community.”
