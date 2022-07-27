Triad Stage reopens, celebrating its 20th season

While the pandemic had shut down performing arts centers across the nation, several theatres believed it would last a few weeks, months, or a season at most. For Triad Stage, the doors were shut for more than two years before the decision was made to reopen one of Greensboro’s most reputable theatres.
“Like all theatres in America, we thought we would be able to reopen relatively quickly and still premier our production of Pride and Prejudice, a modern adaptation written by local playwright Kate Hamill. We would have never guessed that after shutting our doors in March of 2020, the set we created would remain on stage until May of 2022,” said Sarah Hankins, artistic director at Triad Stage. “It’s the show no one has seen.”
Although heartbroken, this has not hindered the drive Triad Stage continued to maintain during its time of leave. In fact, it transformed it into a time of reform.
“We took this time to focus on who we are for the next 20 years and decided on a fresh take. We worked with an art consultant in the last year to define our purpose in the Triad and what we stand for as an organization,” Hankins said. “It is instrumental to identify what kind of space you want to produce, and since we have a reputation for top-notch professional productions, and design, it was all the more crucial we retain that part of our theatre.”
Triad Stage emphasized the importance of showcasing issues and changes our society faces. With the minimization of plays this year from six to 10 shows between Greensboro and Winston-Salem’s location, to only three main stage productions, Triad Stage strives to connect more deeply and specifically with the local community to spark those conversations.
The organization is excited to announce its 20th season of mainstage productions, beginning with the world premiere of a new play, Rebellious, a story centered around four Bennett Belles during the sit-in movement. The show was written by North Carolina playwright, Mike Wiley, and will be directed by Donna Bradby. The play is set in Greensboro, home to Triad Stage and the community it serves. The production will run from October 4th through the 23rd. In the spring, the stage will welcome a classical show that tells the tale of four real women who lived boldly in France during the French Revolution’s Reign of Terror with The Revolutionist, written by Lauren Gunderson, and directed by Hankins. The production was chosen by a local reading group and will run from March 14 through April 2nd. Lastly, showcasing in the summer to end the season, will be the production of The Cake, where traditional Southern values and a gay wedding bring up questions of love, found families, cancel culture, sex after 40, and the addictive qualities of a good cake. The show was written by Bekah Brunstetter and will be directed by Hankins, as well. It will run from May 2nd through the 21st.
Alongside the three main stage productions, Triad Stage will host two-holiday concerts to celebrate the season.
“In the darkness of the time that has passed, there must be some light-hearted fun. What better way to bring that than music?” Hankins said.
Tunes for the Holiday will begin on December 7th and last until December 18th, celebrating the season with family-friendly classics and show tunes. Moving into the season of love, Valentine’s Cabaret is an intimate jazz weekend with a curated wine and chocolate tasting. The Cabaret welcomes local jazz singer Lalenja Harrington. The four-day celebration will run from February 8th through the 11th.
“The fun does not stop there. Triad Stage has worked hard to maintain a diverse season with opportunities for everyone to enjoy and create,” Hankins said.
While amid productions, the artistic team of Triad Stage will be holding a developmental workshop on Jekyll, a new female-focused contemporary adaptation of the Gothic classic by Patricia Lynn. “This is the beginning of our new play initiative where we foster and develop new work that will be premiered the following season, and the cycle will continue,” Hankins shared.
Intending to diversify the identities featured on stage, Triad Stage is providing a space to support local artists and their original work with the opening of their creative lab. “The purpose of the creative lab is for our locals to have access to an upstage cabaret space for free and push the boundaries of what the art form is, whether it’s a show and dance piece or a devised theatre piece,” Hankins explained. “It will be about a three-week program, and individuals will be chosen by grant process. Three sharings will be held at the end of their residency in April to showcase their work. This is a chance for artists to see where they are, receive feedback from audiences, and identify if they want to develop the work further. It is a chance for them to take that risk without the pressure of a polished performance. That is something we all thrive for. A chance.”
