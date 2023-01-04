Guilford and Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school officials have expressed strong support for North Carolina’s Supreme Court’s November 4 majority ruling in what is commonly known as the Leandro case, a series of legal battles over public school funding waged in state courts for 28 years.
The latest ruling does not end a controversy on which that court has ruled twice before, and which, if reconsidered before 2028, may face opposition from the new 5/2 Republican majority. But Guilford County Schools Superintendent Whitney Oakley and Board of Education Chair Deena Hayes-Greene consider the latest Leandro ruling a significant victory for North Carolina public schools.
“As federal relief resources sunset next year, providing adequate state funding for public schools could not be more timely to continue supporting our students,” began the joint statement from Oakley and Hayes-Greene. “In 2021, the Guilford County Board of Education passed a resolution in support of the Leandro Plan, which outlines a funding plan to provide every child in North Carolina with a sound basic education. The Leandro Plan increases funding for public schools that could be used for teachers, nurses, psychologists, counselors, and social workers, to name a few. We must do more for the children of North Carolina.”
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools superintendent Tricia McManus agreed.
“The Leandro Plan is critical to the future success of students across the state of North Carolina,” McManus said. “Adequately funding education and providing quality resources and support to address the academic, social, emotional, and physical well-being of our students should be a number one priority for lawmakers and others invested in the future of our state and local communities.”
But what is Leandro, and why has it resulted in division? Many in the Tarheel GOP allege that it is an example of the state supreme court usurping the authority of the general assembly to finance public education in lower-income counties. Conversely, Democrats argue that the court is only mandating financial support explicitly protected by the state constitution, but which Republican legislators have long refused to provide.
In 1994, the school systems of Cumberland, Halifax, Hoke, Robeson, and Vance counties filed suit against the state of North Carolina and the State Board of Education. The complaint argued that schools in these lower-income counties did not receive enough tax money to meet the requirements of the North Carolina Constitution.
The suit was titled Leandro v. State of North Carolina after Kathleen Leandro and her son Robert, the first plaintiffs named in the original complaint. The Leandros were later joined by Ophelia Aiken, Cassandra Ingram, D.E. Locklear, Darlene Harris, Dana Holton Jenkins, David Martinez, Jennie G. Pearson, Clarence L. Pender, Carol Penland, Steven R. Sunkel, Wayne Tew, Angus B. Thompson, Nettie Thompson, Floyd Vick, and Tyrone T. Williams; and the children these additional parents or guardians represented.
Asheville City Board of Education; Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education; Durham Public Schools Board of Education; Wake County Board of Education; Winston Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education later joined the suit as plaintiffs, arguing that, although their districts were larger and wealthier than the five original plaintiff counties, the state failed its obligations to them as well.
The 2005 Nebraska Law Review article “Litigating Education Adequacy in North Carolina: a Personal Account of Leandro v. State” examines the first decade of litigation, which resulted in two N.C. high court rulings, 1997’s Leandro v. State, also known as Leandro I, and 2004’s Hoke County Board of Education v. State, also known as Leandro 2.
“Because of my constitutional law experience, I was asked to do the initial legal research for this possible claim”, wrote Raleigh attorney Robert Tiller, who advised his co-litigants to challenge “the existing school finance system based on educational adequacy,” as the N.C. constitution states “The people have a right to the privilege of education, and it is the duty of the State to guard and maintain that right.”
It also states that “The General Assembly shall provide by taxation and otherwise for a general and uniform system of free public schools ... wherein equal opportunities shall be provided for all students.” Tiller believed this language in the N.C. constitution strongly supported “a substantive right to an adequate education.”
In 1996, N.C. Court of Appeals rejected plaintiff’s claims, but a unanimous 1997 state supreme court decision by Chief Justice Burley Mitchell reversed that decision, concluding that Article I, Section 15 and Article IX, Section 2 of the N.C. Constitution “combine to guarantee every child of this state an opportunity to receive a sound basic education in our public schools.” But despite the unanimous decision, the court’s majority agreed with the Appeals Court that the constitutional obligation did not mean that the plaintiff school systems were entitled to major funding increases.
The case returned to a trial court, where Wake County Superior Court Judge Howard Manning held hearings for over a decade and reviewed data to determine how well the state was complying with its constitutional duty of “a sound basic education.” When Manning ordered the state to provide prekindergarten services to at-risk students, the state appealed directly to the state Supreme Court. That court’s 2004 response became commonly known as Leandro II to distinguish it from 1997’s Leandro I.
That decision by Justice Robert Orr rejected Manning’s mandate of prekindergarten but affirmed many of Manning’s claims about services for at-risk students. Leandro II also spelled out more details of how the state would provide students with a “sound basic education.” However, the state Supreme Court again did not order additional education spending.
Manning argued this issue with state and local education officials until 2015 when health concerns caused him to step away from the case. But before doing so, he ordered parties to present a “definite” plan of action for Leandro issues.
Union County Superior Court Judge David Lee took over the case in October 2016. When Roy Cooper was elected, these judicial and gubernatorial changes in the legal landscape gave hope to those seeking to see the Leandro mandate enforced. Cooper created a Governor’s Commission on Access to Sound Basic Education, focusing on Leandro-related issues, and state attorneys partnered with Leandro plaintiffs to seek authorization from Lee to hire an independent consultant to develop a Leandro plan.
In March 2018, Lee appointed the educational nonprofit WestEd to serve as the requested Leandro consultant and rejected the State BOE request to be dropped from court oversight in the case. WestEd’s report was delivered in 2019. In January 2020, Lee issued an order relying on WestEd’s findings.
Three months later, the Leandro parties submitted an eight-year plan to Lee, which called for billions of dollars in new education spending. In Nov. 2021, Lee ordered the state to spend an additional $1.75 billion to implement two years of recommendations from the plan. In addition, Lee ordered the money transferred out of the state treasury and moved to state agencies.
In response, State Controller Linda Combs went to N.C. Court of Appeals and secured a rare “writ of prohibition” against Lee’s order, arguing she could not take part in any transfer of funds without authorization from the General Assembly. Leandro plaintiffs and lawyers for N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein urged the state Supreme Court to step in and resolve the dispute over the forced money transfer. The court agreed in March to take the case.
Lee was replaced with Judge Michael Robinson, who ultimately ruled that the state was responsible to fund the plan but could not be ordered to do so. Robinson found that the General Assembly underfunded the Comprehensive Remedial Plan by $785 million, based on the 2021-22 budget.
In August 2022, the State Supreme Court heard the case for the fourth time, and on November 4, issued a majority opinion stating:
“This Court has long recognized that our Constitution empowers the judicial branch with inherent authority to address constitutional violations through equitable remedies. For 25 years, the judiciary has deferred to the executive and legislative branches to implement a comprehensive solution to this ongoing constitutional violation. Today, that deference expires. If this Court is to fulfill its own constitutional obligations, it can no longer patiently wait for the day, year, or decade when the State gets around to acting on its constitutional duty ‘to guard and maintain’ the constitutional rights of North Carolina schoolchildren.”
That same day, Governor Cooper issued the following brief statement: “It’s our constitutional duty to ensure every child has access to a sound basic education. As the N.C. Supreme Court has affirmed today, we must do more for our students all across North Carolina.”
As part of the ruling, the Court issued an order upholding a lower-court decision requiring state officials, including the treasurer, controller, and the state budget director, to transfer funds for a public education improvement plan. That order applies to the second and third years of the plan (the last school year and this one), which originally called for $1.75 billion, before the most recent state budgets partially funded elements of the plan. Remaining funding, which may total half a billion dollars, would go towards students with disabilities, schools that serve more lower-income students, and early childhood and pre-kindergarten education.
“Given these remand instructions, this ruling will not be the final page in the Leandro litigation,” the state supreme court’s 137-page majority opinion by Associate Justice Robin Hudson stated. “Nevertheless, it is the sincere hope of this Court that it will serve as the start of a new chapter—one in which the parties lay down old divisions and distrust to forge a spirit of collaboration in good faith toward a common goal: constitutional compliance. The same recalcitrant approach would only yield the same inadequate outcomes.”
This is not a done deal, as the case now goes back to trial court. There are five years left in the plan and further legal dispute over whether lawmakers are complying with it seems likely. It could end up before trial court judges who decide to follow the precedent established by the state Supreme Court ruling, but if it goes to state Supreme Court again, it will be deliberated by the new Republican majority.
N.C. House Republican Majority Whip Jon Hardister suggested that the majority might reverse the previous court’s ruling.
“Based on the North Carolina Constitution,” wrote Hardister, “only the General Assembly has the authority to allocate tax dollars for government operations. The judicial branch has no such authority. While we should and are working to enhance our education system, the rule of law should be upheld, and the courts should refrain from usurping the functions of the legislative branch.”
Democratic N.C. State House Representative Ashton Clemmons, whose District 57 includes north-central Guilford County, disagrees. “North Carolina’s strength is her people,” wrote Clemmons. “We must invest in them with strong funding for our public education system. It is clear from visits to schools, conversations with families and educators, and our recent achievement data that we must do more for our children — and our state’s future.”
