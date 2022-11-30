Run, run Rudolph. The holidays have hit the Triad. Take the freeway down around our neck of North Carolina — making merry with music, movies, markets, Nutcrackers, Bob Cratchits, Santa sightings, and all the holly jolly the season can muster.
Keeping things bright, all of the above can be found at the Festival of Lights on December 2 in downtown Greensboro, with an official tree-lighting in Center City Park, laser show at the corner of MLK and S. Elm Streets, Santa in Hamburger Square, and stations to roast marshmallows lining the thoroughfare of carolers and musicians in the heart of downtown.
Performers include the NC A&T Fellowship Gospel Choir, UNC-Greensboro Horn Choir and Chariots, Grimsley High Madrigal Singers, Greensboro Tarheel Chorus, Triad Trombone Ensemble, Triad A Cappella Connection, Seasons Best Carolers, The Drew Hays Five featuring Diana Tuffin, Benjy Johnson and the Tinsel Too, Finn Phoenix, Gregory Amo, High Lonesome Strings, Laura Jane Vincent, Sinai Mountain Ramblers, The Silver Drummer Girl, and more.
On December 3, parades will roll through both Greensboro and Winston-Salem. And a “Christmas Around Kernersville,” offers a weekend holiday affair, with a tree lighting on December 3 and parade on December 4 (with a watch party and music at the Brewer’s Kettle). In smaller towns: Archdale and Jamestown run parades on December 4; Thomasville and Stokesdale on December 10.
As the processions signal Santa’s arrival, agents for the jolly elf will appear daily at the usual spots: Hanes Mall, Four Seasons, and Friendly Center (who’ll also host a “Paws & Claws” photo session for pets on December 5 and 12).
On weekends, you can catch him at Stock + Grain in High Point, at the Biltmore Hotel in Greensboro, and on Saturdays at Mast General Store in Winston-Salem. And he’ll be a fixture at the festive attractions offered by Kersey Valley, McLaurin, and Smith Hollow Farms.
Special Santa sightings run throughout the month, starting with “Santa & S’mores” at Summerfield Farms December 1-2. On December 3, he’ll make an appearance at the Safe Haven Equine Rescue and Retirement center for “Deck the Stalls,” with horse rides, s’mores, a bonfire, raffle, and auction. He’ll head to the High Point History Museum’s “Holiday Open House” on December 4; and over to Randleman, joining the Petty family for a “Christmas Cruise-In” at the Petty Museum on December 10.
Santa starts the day on December 11 with a “Brunch and Bowl” at ROAR in Winston-Salem before trekking his sleigh across the Triad for an appearance at Summerfield’s Fire Station #9. He’ll return to Winston for ”ChristmasFest” at the Moravian Music Foundation December 16-17; and appear at ‘‘Twas the Week Before Christmas,” a story-telling and song event at the Camel City Playhouse on December 17.
Families looking to shop small are on Santa’s radar: he’ll be at the Holiday Craft Bazaar at the Oak View Recreation Center in High Point on December 3; at the Holiday Camel City Craft Fair at Foothills Brewing on December 4; at the Historic Magnolia House’s Mistletoe Market on December 10-11; at Shooting Star Horse Farm’s 2nd Annual Country Time Christmas Holiday Festival on December 11; and at the Four Seasons Holiday Market in Thomasville and “Christmas for the City” at the Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem on December 17.
For the sights, sounds, and sans-Santa shopping, the 13th Annual Uptowne High Point Holiday Stroll runs between Ray and State Avenues on December 3. In Greensboro, the Forge and Lebauer Park will host markets during the Festival of Lights on December 2. Sternberger Artists Center’s holiday open house (with treats) will happen December 3; and on December 4, the Community Flea Market at the Mill wraps its inaugural season with a holiday theme, while the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market hosts its “MADE 4 the Holidays Arts + Crafts” Marketplace (along with a Winter Solstice Wednesday market on Dec 21).
The following weekend, the People’s Market hosts a holiday pop-up alongside Glenwood Together’s Christmas Workshop with music and crafts, “all in the heart of Glenwood,” on December 10; and a “Girl’s Gather” market goes down at Joymongers. On December 11, a “Holiday Plant Swap” takes over the Green Bean, while Boxcar hosts a holiday market of its own.
Music and markets go hand-in-hand in Winston-Salem. The Winston-Salem Art Mart (the new era from the Wherehouse Art Mart folks) has teamed up with CultureWS for a two-day market and gallery experience on the 9th floor of the Liberty Plaza building. Showcasing work from more than 30 artists and makers, the Holiday Art Mart runs December 9-10, with gift-wrapping, activities, and performances by the Gabby Walden Ensemble, food from ICGoosebumps, and libations from Hoots Beer Co.
Over at SECCA, the 2nd Annual Southern Idiom art sale opens December 10, with a snack-filled afternoon holiday party in the historic Hanes House. That evening, the Camel City Jazz Orchestra will host their 10th annual “Swing and Salsa” holiday concert.
Jazz is in the air as the Piedmont Music Center’s WinterFest concert series features “A Charlie Brown Christmas” with Diana Tuffin, happening on December 16; and “Holiday Jazz” with Martha Bassett on December 23. In other genres, the Triad Pride Performing Arts’ annual holiday concert is “Making Spirits Bright” at Hanesbrands Theatre on December 3. And the Vienna Light Orchestra Christmas Concert will light the Reynolds Auditorium, with a performance illuminated by 2,000 flickering candles on December 23.
At the Ramkat, the Piedmont Wind Symphony does “Pops for the Holidays” on December 6; Jeffrey Dean Foster & the Arrows and Crenshaw Pentecostal host a “Warm for the Holidays” fundraiser and coat drive on December 15; and Chatham County Line brings their “Electric Holiday Tour” on December 17. Over in the Millennium Center, the crew behind Ziggy’s will host a “Country Christmas Concert” with Red Dirt Revival on December 22 and A “Purple Madness” Prince tribute Christmas party on December 23.
In Greensboro, “Tunes for the Holidays” takes place at Triad Stage December 8-18. Carols & Ale offers a sing-along session at Oden Brewing on December 11. Songfarmers brings a “Holiday Hootenanny” to Scuppernong on December 16, while Rhonda Thomas hosts a Soulful Holiday Jazz Concert down at the Historic Magnolia House. On December 17, the Pentatonix will bring a Christmas Spectacular to the Greensboro Coliseum and the Grand Ole Uproar will be at Boxcar for a “Jingle & Mingle Holiday Party.” And on December 23, Christmas reggae from Pure Fiyah rings at RockHouse GSO.
Getting into the smaller town swing, the Embers will be at the Finch T Austin Auditorium in Thomasville on December 4 and at Randleman Elementary on December 5. On December 10, “A Rat Pack Christmas!” offers a tribute to Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Sammy Davis Jr. at the Sunset Theatre in Asheboro.
And honoring traditions, the FOX8 and Old Dominion Triad Holiday Concerts and Food Drive return in person, with performances from various symphonies and artists like Victor Solomon and Larry & Joe. Admission is free with food donations, for performances at Williams High School in Burlington on December 9, at the Greensboro Coliseum on December 16, and at the LJVM Coliseum on December 17; a 13-hour telethon and concert special will air on December 14.
Expanding across stage and screen, holiday theatrical productions include a “Frosty” performance at the Carolina Theatre on December 1; “How The Grinch Stole Christmas” from Sigmon Theatrical at the Sunset Theatre on December 6; “A Christmas Story: The Musical” runs December 9-18 at the Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance; and the 10 Year Anniversary performance of “The Christmas Shoes” will take place at the Guilford College Dana Auditorium on December 17.
Going with the classics, productions of “A Christmas Carol” and “The Nutcracker” run across the Triad. For Nutcracker nuts, the Dance Center of Greensboro will perform a Nutcracker Ballet at the High Point Theatre on December 3-5; the O. Henry Hotel will host a Nutcracker Holiday Tea on December 4, with the Greensboro Ballet’s performance running December 10-11 and 12-18 at the Carolina Theatre; and a touring production of the “Hip Hop Nutcracker” comes to the Tanger Center on December 14. The UNC-School of the Arts’ annual Nutcracker performance returns to the Stevens Center, December 9-18 in Winston-Salem. And the High Point Ballet will bring “Nutcracker Magic” to the High Point Theatre December 16-18.
As for Mr. Scrooge, the Randolph Youth Theater Company’s rendition of “A Christmas Carol” runs December 1-4 at the Sunset Theatre; the High Point Community Theatre offers a musical variety December 9-11; the Little Theatre of Winston-Salem serves a more traditional take December 9-18 at Reynolds Place; and in Asheboro, a “Christmas CAROLing” experience retells the story along a lighted-trolley tour on various dates throughout December.
On the big screen, a/perture cinema will host “A Christmas Carol” three-ways during their “Bah, Humbugember Holiday Film Fest” - the 1938 classic film screens on December 3-4; 2017’s “The Man Who Invented Christmas” runs December 10-11; and “The Muppet Christmas Carol” will show December 17-18.
Greensboro muppet-lovers can see “The Muppet Christmas Carol” for free at the Carolina Theatre on December 3 — celebrating the return of the “Carolina Classic Holiday Movie” series and its sister installment of “Christmas in the Crown,” each showcasing a different holiday flick December 12-15 and 19-23. Scheduled in the main room are: “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”, “Home Alone”, “Die Hard”, “Elf”, “Miracle on 34th Street”, “A Christmas Story”, “White Christmas”, and “It’s a Wonderful Life.” Up in the Crown, it’s: “The Preacher’s Wife”, ”A Christmas Carol”, “The Bishop’s Wife”, “Holiday Affair”, “Christmas in Connecticut”, “Love Actually”, “Holiday Inn”, and “The Shop Around the Corner.”
“Elf” gets its own reprise at Summerfield Farms for the “Merry & Bright Movie Night” on December 16.
In the spirit of merry and bright, luminaries and light shows light up Triad nights. Winter Wonderland Lights at the Greensboro Science Center, Tanglewood Festival of Lights, and Cypress Trails offer attractions throughout December; along with the High Point University Christmas Drive, running December 19-January 1.
Luminary traditions return to the Lindley Park neighborhood on December 3; to UNC-Greensboro on December 6; Fisher Park and Dunleath will shine on December 11; with Kirkwood’s to be announced later in December.
For those looking to get traditional themselves, Old Salem will host special holiday celebrations on Saturdays through December, with the Candle Tea of Home Moravian Church hosting strolling sessions December 1-3 and 8-10. Historic Bethabara Park will host “Christmas at Bethabara” with historical decorations, treats, and a performance by the Felt and Soul Puppet Theater on December 3; followed by a “Carols by Candlelight” with the Piedmont Chamber Singers on December 4. The Reynolda House opens to visitors for “Enchanted Christmas Evenings” on December 6 and 15, with live organ caroling, extravagant decor, and antique glass ornaments from the early 20th century.
In High Point, Winterfest at City Lake Park offers contemporary family-friendly events on December 10, with a candlelit tour of Mendenhall Homeplace happening across the street that evening. On December 17, the High Point Museum hosts a “Scottish Faire in Historical Park,” with traditional celebrations for Yule and Hogmanay (aka New Year’s Eve). There’ll be dancing, music, and food cooked on a fire — with costumes encouraged.
Folks looking for adults-only parties can head to the new Hangar 1819 in Greensboro for a “Very Merry Swiftiemas” Taylor Swift-inspired holiday dance party. And Randy (from “Trailer Park Boys”) makes it a stop on “Randy’s Christmas Tour,” on December 16. Meanwhile, the Santacon Bar Crawl descends on downtown December 10, and Boxcar’s Christmas PJ Party with DJ Mike Wawa goes down (in pajamas) on December 16.
In Winston, the Camel City Playhouse hosts C.C. LaBrie’s Holiday Talent Showcase on December 3 and Haus d’Katzmeow’s Frosty Frolic Classic Burlesque Show on December 10. And the Yacht House Holiday Drag Brunch serves up a sideshow assortment at Joymongers Barrell Hall on December 16.
From humbugs to spirits, the halls are decked across the Triad. Happy holidays, y’all!
Katei Cranford is a Triad music nerd who spotlights area artists and events.
