“We just received a perfect score from the Human Rights Campaign,” announced Mayor Nancy Vaughan during the closing minutes of the December 6 Greensboro City Council meeting.
Vaughan was referring to the 11th annual Municipal Equality Index (MEI) issued by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation, the 42-year-old nonprofit that is the nation’s largest LGBTQ advocacy organization.
“Greensboro’s had a perfect score for several years now,” said Vaughan, “largely due to our staff and the steps we’ve taken to focus on LGBTQ Issues. I’m proud of that 100-point score.”
According to the report’s preface, in 2022 “a record-breaking 120 cities earned the highest score of 100,” which is 109 more than were given that score on the first MEI, issued in 2012. This, stated in the preface, indicates, “striking advancements municipalities have made despite some being in states that have seen increased extremist-led anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and legislation.”
The HRC’s 11th annual MEI rates 10 North Carolina municipalities, including two Triad cities and four Triangle ones.
Greensboro, Carrboro, and Chapel Hill received perfect scores of 100 points each. The remaining seven are Winston-Salem and Durham, each with 92 points; Charlotte, with 86 points; Raleigh, with 85; Cary, with 50; Wilmington, with 46; and Fayetteville, with 41.
The 2022 report rated 506 U.S. cities, as has every report since 2016. The 2015 report rated 408 cities; the 2014 report rated 353; the 2013 report rated 291; and the first MEI report, issued in 2012, rated 137 cities. That first list only included three North Carolina ones: Raleigh, with 43 points; Charlotte, with 39; and Durham, with 37.
Greensboro and Winston-Salem were added to the list in 2013, and have remained the only Triad cities rated since. In their first year on the list, they earned the lowest scores in North Carolina, with Winston receiving 34 total points and Greensboro receiving 42. Durham topped that year’s list with 56 points, followed by Charlotte with 51 and Raleigh with 43.
In 2014, Winston ranked above Greensboro for the first and last time so far, with 51 points to Greensboro’s 50. Raleigh also received 51 and Durham received 59, with Charlotte leading the state with 63.
But from 2015 until 2019, Greensboro received the highest score in the state, with 85 in 2015, 80 in 2016, 82 in 2017, 79 in 2018, and 79 again in 2019. In those same five years, Winston plummeted, then climbed much more slowly, with 33 points in 2015, 44 in 2016, 48 in 2018, 52 in 2018, and 52 again in 2019.
In 2020, Greensboro remained at 79 and Winston rose two points to 54, but Chapel Hill took the lead with 86. But in 2021 and again this month, Greensboro received a perfect score of 100 points, with Winston receiving 92 this year and 87 in 2021.
Greensboro’s “perfect scores” for the last two years do not mean the city received every possible point in every possible category.
For instance, in Municipality as Employer, Section II of its “scorecard,” Greensboro received 28 out of 28 possible points. In Section III, Municipal Services, it received 12 out of 12 possible points. And in Section V, Leadership on LGBTQ+ Equality, it received 8 out of 8.
But in Section 1, Non-Discriminatory Laws, the city received 24 out of 30 possible points. In Section IV, Law Enforcement, it received 17 out of 22 possible points.
If rated on these criteria alone, some of which include laws that can only be created at the state level, Greensboro’s score is 89 out of 100. However, each section of the MEI includes “flex points,” awarded on criteria that “aren’t available to all cities at this time,” and which can boost a city’s total score. For instance, as Joe Killian noted in “North Carolina communities making LGBTQ equality gains, according to annual report,” a December 1, 2022 article for the NC Policy Watch publication The Pulse, cities offering domestic partner benefits and youth bullying prevention policies receive flex points.
In the 2022 MEI, Greensboro received a total flex score of 15. As no city can receive more than 100 total points, this raised its combined score to 100 rather than 104.
In comparison, Winston-Salem received 24 out of 30 possible points in Section 1, Non-Discrimination Laws, just as Greensboro did. In Section II, Municipality as Employer, it received 22 out of 28, as opposed to Greensboro’s 28 out of 28. In Section III, Municipal Services, Winston received 7 out of 12, whereas Greensboro received 12 out of 12. In Section IV, Law Enforcement, Winston received 22 out of 22, 5 points better than Greensboro’s score. In Section V, Leadership on LGBTQ+ Equality, Winston received 8 out of 8, just as Greensboro did.
In total, the seat of Forsyth County received 83 points, 6 lower than Greensboro, and a total flex score of 9 points, 6 lower than Greensboro, for a final score of 92 points.
High Point is not included in the MEI, even though its population is higher than Chapel Hill’s or Carrboro’s. However, as the “How Cities Were Selected for Rating” section of the 2022 MEI explains, population is not the only criteria.
The 2022 Municipal Equality Index rates 506 municipalities of varying sizes drawn from every state in the nation.
These include the 50 state capitals, the 200 largest cities in the United States, the five largest cities or municipalities in each state, the cities home to the state’s two largest public universities (including undergraduate and graduate enrollment), 75 cities and municipalities that have high proportions of same-sex couples and 98 cities selected by HRC and Equality Federation state groups members and supporters.
These 75 cities with the highest proportions of same-sex couples are drawn from an analysis of the 2010 Census results by the Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law, which ranked the 25 large cities (population exceeding 250,000), 25 mid-size cities (population between 100,000 and 250,000), and 25 small cities (population below 100,000) with the highest proportion of same-sex couples.
As previously reported, Vaughan’s statements at the council meeting about the MEI report were in the context of remarks she and District 5’s Tammi Thurm made about the rise of anti-LGTQ hate speech across the state, most recently in Moore County.
In her closing comments at the December 6 council meeting, Thurm spoke of the link between hate speech and violence.
“About a week and a half ago,” said Thurm, “we had our first vigil for those in our state and across the country and throughout the world for those who have been killed because they were transgender. It was a very solemn occasion, but we had a nice crowd. It was the Transgender Task Force’s first vigil and I thought it very beautiful and moving and want to thank the task force for their efforts on that.”
