(YADKINVILLE, N.C.) —
The Yadkin Arts Council welcomes Martha Bassett to the Willingham Theater on Saturday, December 17 at 7:30pm to present a program of her favorite holiday jazz tunes.
Martha Bassett’s caramel-toned alto sounds right at home in music of many varieties; from Americana to jazz, folk to country gospel, she always sounds exactly like herself. As a singer, guitarist, and songwriter, Martha’s emotionally honest performances make people feel as if she is singing directly to them.
A native of West Virginia, Martha has made a home for herself in North Carolina’s Piedmont Triad. She has performed at Merlefest, the Eastern Music Festival, the Shakori Hills Grassroots Festival, and concert venues throughout the region, as well as touring nationally. Her bands have been as eclectic as her tastes, combining talented players from classical, jazz, folk, and rock traditions.
More Info About the Band: https://www.marthabassett.com/about
Tickets & Additional Information
What: Holiday Jazz with Martha Bassett
When: December 17, 2022 @ 7:30pm / $25
Tickets: www.yadkinarts.org - OR - 336-679-2941
Where: Willingham Theater, Yadkin Cultural Arts Center 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville, 27055
About the Yadkin Arts Council
The Yadkin Arts Council is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to transforming lives in our community through the arts by offering opportunities to encounter, create, and participate.. We believe art is transformational. Arts open minds, frees imagination, and helps people see the world from different perspectives.
About the Willingham Theater
Opened in December 2012, the Willingham Theater, the centerpiece of the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center,is an architecturally beautiful and wonderfully intimate 193-seat performing arts theater. This state-of-the-art theater space is host to a variety of engaging performancesranging from music, dance, drama, comedy, and film. The Willingham Theater is owned and operated by the Yadkin Arts Council.
*This Project was supported by the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural & Cultural Resources. www.NCArts.org.*
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.