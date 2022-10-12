Four strangers, one ghost train, one locked door, one gun, one knife, 400 years of racial injustice, with an unknown destination. Triad Playwrights Theatre invites residents to an original play, The Unders written by Pete Turner and directed by Jonathan Crow, at the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre from October 13 to October 16.
The play may be new to the stage, but the stories of these characters are not brand new to the audience.
“The story follows well-known historical figures locked in a room as history begins to reveal itself throughout the play,” said Turner. “I began writing this play about 3-4 years ago. I am a member of the Greensboro Playwrights Forum and wrote this piece as a response to the murder of Eric Garner and his dying words. It explores the history of racism in the United States in the style of a thriller/mystery.”
The cast is made up of local actors: Melanie Matthews as Moses, Julia Ringel as Fran, David Merritt as Milt, Terry Power as The Butcher, Casey Arnold as Margot, and Brian Payne as Ghost Voices.
Turner, a North Carolina award-winning playwright, won the New Play Project award from The Drama Center of City Arts and Events back in 2019 for his play Bags of Skin, which held its first production in January 2020.
Amid the pandemic, Turner held a zoom reading of the play with actors based in the Triad.
“Now that theatres are back up and running, as a partnership, Pete and I wanted to take this story from the screen to the stage. This type of show has never been done before. A lot of times well-known productions audiences know the story, but no one in the audience knows this story, what will happen, or where it is headed,” said Crow, director and managing director of Triad Playwrights Theatre. “As the director, I want actors to stay in the moment with authentic interactions and a conversation starter. People will look at racial injustice from a different perspective than before because it focuses on the intensely personal and horrific, white-spread macro effect of racial injustice in the same play, which is rare.”
Theatre is a communal process and the support of local arts is crucial. Merritt, a student at Guilford Technical Community College, and previously seen in High Point University’s Periphery, met Turner through a mutual friend during the initial reading of the show.
“I fell in love with the story. Keep in mind it was during the time of the pandemic so when I was informed it was going to make a stage appearance this year, I was thrilled to audition. The most challenging part I would say I faced was embodying a 14-year-old boy, but I am 25 with a baby face,” Merritt shared. “My character, Milt, grew up in Chicago and is on a train back from visiting his cousins, but everything blurs in between. As the train makes its way, he slowly begins to remember. It’s always interesting trying to play someone that much younger than you because your first instinct is to make them more energetic, and playful. When I asked Pete how he intended to write him, he told me to play a boy who went on a train and doesn’t know why, nothing more. This way I am not restraining myself, but realizing that some teenagers are more reserved, and some are warier. You have to learn to make up rules for yourself because you have what the director wants you to do, what the script wants you to do, and what you want to do and finding that middle ground that works.”
The Unders isn’t a story for any particular age group but invites all to join and embrace the art of storytelling in a fictionalized surreal manner. Ringel, a 16-year-old Weaver Academy for Performing and Visual Arts student, is the youngest actor in the show.
“I have done stage work since my concentration in school is theatre, but I had never done a show like this before. It is family-friendly but has a mature level of writing I’m learning to connect with,” Ringel said. “The personality shift of my character from a more upbeat persona to something more difficult to portray has been something my fellow seasoned actors have helped me grow into.”
Turner’s long-term goal is to have the ability to re-work the play if needed and submit the script for publication. “Being an artist is one thing but having the support to be an artist is another. We have a new performance center in the area, Tanger Center, which is a wonderful thing for our community, but most of those shows and actors are brought from other states. What makes The Unders special is the opportunity to showcase all the local work and talent that is sometimes neglected. I believe Greensboro is the playwright capital of North Carolina. In addition to us, you have the Evening of Short Plays, which has been going on for over 20 years, developing the talent you see. I envision bigger and better things ahead.”
Naima Said is a 23-year-old UNCG theatre graduate and host of Heeere’sNeeNee Horror Movie Podcast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.