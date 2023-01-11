Yasmin Peebles always knew that she’d be doing something creative to generate income, she just didn’t know that the 2020 COVID pandemic would help her land on her journey to success.
“Ever since I was young I knew that I would do something in the creative field and would be working for myself,” she said. “Writing children’s books and plays, that’s where I started. I started writing books when I was in the first grade. So I always knew that I would do something that had to do with being creative. That was the goal.”
Peebles said that she had co-workers that would depend on her creative skills. Skills that she calls a gift.
“I would be the one that they would ask to make something for the bulletin boards, make something for the teachers or give them some ideas.”
The 44-year-old mother of three said she could no longer work via her literacy company, Yie-J Books, writing children’s books and plays, due to COVID and its restriction. When the announcement came in March 2020 to wear face masks in public, Peebles said she wanted something beyond the typical “plain, old surgical mask.” She had some sequined material lying around and made herself a mask. Eventually, she got the idea to sell them online, which she did. Thus the beginning of The Lillie Pad Studio, named after her sister, Lillie, who died in 2016.
“I knew that masks were going to come to an end eventually and I didn’t want to let go of The Lillie Pad because I am creative and I didn’t know how long everything would be shut down,” she explained.
Luckily, she didn’t have to face that decision. A coworker commissioned her to design a clutch pocketbook and her business took off from there.
“I just started making different things,” Peebles said. “I’ve made a variety of different things. Everything is made by hand. I’ve made boots, clutch purses, and rhinestone purses. I recently started making a rhinestone cake tumbler and I have resin art that I have made. I tell people if you can think of it then I can create it.”
Peebles is especially proud of her Zou boots.
“They are sequined boots. One boot is a combination of different colored sequin patches and the other boot is a solid sequin color.”
One thing Peebles says she can offer each client is originality and that is “what makes her different from a lot of stores.”
“A lot of the things I have you can’t find at the store. I do have original designs. You won’t find the Zou boots in the store. You won’t find boots where one foot is patchwork with different color sequins and the other foot is plain. I’ve made a ball-shaped clutch that was geared toward the AKAs and one for Deltas. The clutch I made for my coworker you won’t ever be able to find that anywhere. She’s the only one that will have that one because of the material. I don’t have that anymore,” she explained.
It’s a trait that Peebles said most clients are looking for — one-of-a-kind pieces. She said all customers have to do is tell her their idea and color palette, and she’ll make it.
“A lot of times I have people who send messages to me and ask if I can create this or that. They will give me the ideas and the colors and I will make it. I enjoy making one-of-a-kind pieces,” Peebles said. “I have a woman that when she contacts me, that’s what she wants. She wants something that I won’t make for anybody else.”
One of her latest challenges is making accessories for a doll collector.
“I had never made a doll shoe or anything else that had to do with dolls before he reached out to me. He showed me the shoes; I picked them up, got some resin and clay, and made a mold of the shoes. It came out just perfect. I painted them and they looked like they were brand new. Now he’s a regular client.”
While Peebles said she can do anything, she draws the line at anything that’s insulation or brand specific.
“I wouldn’t do anything that would make other people feel uncomfortable or if it was insulting. I would not do something like that,” she said. “I also will not make something for someone that is already a brand. I won’t go against any intellectual property. They do their own thing. I’m not going to imitate a brand and say that I made it.”
So what’s next for Peebles and The Lillie Pad Studio? She hopes to continue to grow and restart her children’s plays.
“I would like to have my own space where people can come in and shop. I get most of my sales from out of state but I really want to work on getting more in North Carolina.”
Peebles has garnered some much work through The Lillie Pad Studio that she’s had to scale back on her day job. She says creating and processing orders takes up almost half of her workday, working from a dedicated space in her home. She wouldn’t have it any other way.
“When I make something for someone, I do it to see the reaction on their face. Everything that I make comes from love. When you see it, I want to know that you like it. That makes me feel good when you like it.”
Chanel Davis is the current editor of YES! Weekly and graduated from N.C. A&T S.U. in 2011 with a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications. She’s worked at daily and weekly newspapers in the Triad region.
