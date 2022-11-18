Greensboro, NC--- (501 Yanceyville Street) The public is invited to the MADE 4 the Holidays Arts, Crafts, & Pottery Show scheduled for Sunday, December 4 2022 at the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market. The holiday gift market will be held 11 am -4 pm with free general admission and free parking. An early entry ticket is available to shop from 10 am to 11 am for $5. Patrons can purchase Early Bird tickets on Saturdays during the farmers market or at the door (while supplies last) on the day of the event for crowd-free shopping and first opportunity to purchase coveted one-of-a-kind creations and limited- edition gifts. Early bird ticket holders receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win a gift basket full of $100. Early bird tickets are $5 cash per person and available for purchase in advance at the Saturday market or at the door on the day of the event at 9:30 am, and while supplies last producers of the largest local artisan holiday show are promising a bigger and better than ever before holiday outing for this favorited holiday show.
About the Holiday Market
MADE 4 the Holidays Market, the area’s largest juried holiday shows featuring local artisans produced by the 501 community non-profit Greensboro Farmers Market, Inc. (GFM). The non-profit also produces a Spring show in May, Made 4 the Market. This event is a treasured shopping tradition in Greensboro offering a wide variety of handcrafted and curated products including jewelry, body care items, pottery, artwork, wood turnings, glass objects, fiber and fabric art, up-cycled art, delicious shelf-stable NC food products, and more. For the past decade the event has grown to reflect a regional vendor base that draws customers from across the Carolinas and Virginia. The event is held inside and outside (on the Linsday parking lot) of the historic curb market and provides a family friendly outing and something for everyone's shopping list. All products at MADE 4 Market Holiday Shows are locally made and showcase more than 75 emerging and favorite returning unique artisans from around the Piedmont and surrounding areas. Proceeds from MADE 4 the Holidays benefit the artisan vendor directly, which helps to keep dollars in the community while supporting talented local artists.
Home Holiday Accents -Fresh wreaths in multiple sizes and designs, and NC greenery (ropes, garlands), and poinsettias will be available for purchase from local growers along with light balls and stars. Additionally, Greensboro Beautiful will guest vend with wreath pre-orders for pick up and a limited number of wreaths for purchase (Lindsay Street carport).
Patrons are invited to take a break from shopping, recharge their phones, refuel their bellies and enjoy the Markets' seated lounge featuring a snack bar in the Cafe vendors and happenings including:
- Bull City Cider refreshing seasonal hard cider beverages by the pint.
- Boxwood eatables charcuterie boards (pre-order recommended) featuring NC cheese and cured meat boxes @ GSO FARMERS CURB MARKET *PRE ORDER* FOR 12/4 — dogwood eatables
- Homeland Ice cream by the scoop including seasonal favorite, peppermint. and a variety of other options including bottled water and beverages, soups, and sweet treats
- Late Bloomers espresso, coffee, hot cocoa, cider bar and Tea Huggers tea bar
- Santa Claus will be visiting and available for selfie photos in the cafe. Suggested donation of $5 or canned goods for our food pantry programs.
- Finn Phoenix will play holiday music 11am-2pm
- Fun for all ages is guaranteed. Adults (18+) invited to Enter for a gift raffle (one per person) with promotional card in the cafe and kids can participate in free activities (while supplies last).
About the Farmers Curb Market
The Greensboro Farmers Curb Market is open year-round on Saturdays and seasonally on Wednesdays, April to October. As a producer market, the historic market, founded in 1874 is thearea's oldest farmers market. The Curb Market is located at 501 Yanceyville Street and operated by Greensboro Farmers Market, Inc. on behalf of the City of Greensboro.
